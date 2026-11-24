A next-generation tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate that could help address a major gap in the prevention of pulmonary TB among adolescents and adults is expected to enter human clinical trials by mid-2027.

Jointly developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar and the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, the vaccine candidate is being evaluated as a potential booster to the century-old Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which offers limited protection against pulmonary TB in these age groups. Mumbai-based TechInvention Lifecare Ltd, which has licensed the technology for development and commercialisation, has optimised the production process and is generating additional data on the vaccine candidate, which was granted a patent on November 16. Syed S Ahmed, director and chief executive officer of TechInvention Lifecare, said the commercialisation plan was progressing as scheduled. The company is also working on novel adjuvants to improve vaccine efficacy.

“We recently consulted a group of experts and based on those interactions, we are generating more and more data. We will go for human trials by mid-2027,” he told Business Standard.

The vaccine candidate, Hsp16.3ΔC4, has been developed from a heat shock protein antigen derived from Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for TB.

The innovation assumes significance because the world continues to rely on the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, developed more than a century ago, which provides good protection against severe forms of TB in young children but has limited effectiveness in preventing pulmonary TB among adolescents and adults.

Unlike BCG, which is a live attenuated vaccine, Hsp16.3ΔC4 is a protein-based vaccine candidate designed to stimulate both cellular and antibody-mediated immune responses.

Ashis Biswas, a professor at IIT Bhubaneswar, said TechInvention had initiated preparations for GLP (good laboratory practice) and GMP (good manufacturing practice)-compliant production.

The technology was transferred to the company after the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) evaluated it and facilitated the licensing process.

Biswas said this was India’s first indigenously engineered TB vaccine candidate, developed through a joint research effort, with the protein developed at IIT Bhubaneswar and its preclinical evaluation carried out at ILS.

“This is a protein subunit vaccine developed as part of a joint collaboration. The protein was first developed at the IIT lab and then underwent pre-clinical trials on mice models at ILS, which tested its efficacy levels,” Biswas said.

Preclinical studies in mice showed that administering the vaccine candidate in combination with BCG generated stronger immune responses than either approach alone. The combination also generated stronger memory T-cell and B-cell responses. Scientists said the preclinical safety assessment did not identify significant toxicity signals in the vaccinated animal models.

"While the findings of preclinical studies are encouraging, safety and efficacy in humans will have to be established through successive clinical trials. The vaccine has the ability to target an antigen specific to Mycobacterium tuberculosis that is not present in the BCG strain. This could be used both as a stand-alone immunisation and as a booster or co-administration strategy alongside BCG in infants, adolescents and adults," said Sunil Raghav, a senior scientist at ILS.

Biswas said the vaccine candidate would undergo independent evaluation in animal models in the UK. The additional preclinical studies are expected to generate further evidence on its safety and efficacy ahead of regulatory submissions for human clinical trials.

According to the World Health Organisation’s Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, an estimated 10.6 million people developed TB worldwide in 2025, while 1.13 million died from the disease. An estimated 370,000 people developed rifampicin-resistant TB during the year.

India accounts for a substantial share of the global TB burden. The emergence and spread of drug-resistant strains, coupled with the limitations of existing preventive measures, underline the need for more effective vaccines.