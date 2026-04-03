Why egg and sperm freezing needs urgent attention in cancer care

A cancer diagnosis often brings life to a sudden halt, forcing patients to make urgent decisions about treatment and survival. In that rush, conversations about the future, especially fertility, are frequently pushed aside. Yet for many young patients, the ability to have children later remains deeply significant. Experts warn that missing this window can have lifelong consequences, making fertility preservation a conversation that cannot wait.

Why fertility preservation is often overlooked in cancer care

The reasons are layered, ranging from emotional overwhelm to systemic gaps in healthcare.

Dr Parminder Kaur, Consultant Gynaecologic Oncologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explains, “Fertility preservation is frequently overlooked due to the immediate fear and urgency associated with a cancer diagnosis. The primary focus, both for patients and doctors, is to initiate life-saving treatment as quickly as possible.”

Dr Tejinder Kataria, Chairperson - Radiation Oncology, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, echoes this concern, adding that survival tends to overshadow long-term quality of life. “People in India often don’t think about preserving their fertility after a cancer diagnosis because the main goal is to stay alive.”

Several other barriers contribute to this gap:

Lack of routine fertility counselling in oncology settings

Limited awareness among patients about treatment-related infertility

Cultural stigma and discomfort around discussing fertility

Financial constraints and lack of insurance coverage

Limited access to fertility specialists, especially outside major cities

Limited time before treatment begin.

Together, these factors leave many patients unaware that they even have an option.

How cancer treatment affects fertility in men and women

Cancer therapies, while life-saving, can significantly damage reproductive health.

Dr Kaur explains that chemotherapy and radiation target rapidly dividing cells, which include reproductive cells. In women, this can destroy ovarian follicles and reduce egg reserve, while in men it can lower sperm count or even lead to azoospermia.

Dr Kataria adds that the extent of damage depends on multiple factors, including treatment type, dosage, and the patient’s age. “These effects might not always be reversible, which is why it’s important to plan ahead.”

In some cases, women may experience early menopause, while men may face long-term or permanent fertility challenges. This makes early intervention critical rather than optional.

Why timing is critical for egg and sperm freezing before treatment

Timing is one of the biggest challenges in fertility preservation, yet it is also what makes it possible.

Dr Nidhi Sharma Chauhan, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Saifee Hospital, stresses the importance of early decisions. “Fertility preservation should ideally be considered immediately and before the start of any cancer treatment.”

The timelines differ slightly for men and women:

Sperm freezing: Can usually be completed within 1–2 days

Can usually be completed within 1–2 days Egg freezing: Typically takes 10–14 days due to hormonal stimulation and retrieval

Newer techniques, such as random-start stimulation, have made it easier for women to begin the process without waiting for a specific phase of their menstrual cycle, thereby reducing delays in cancer treatment.

Dr Minish Jain, Director of Medical Oncology at Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, highlights that close coordination between oncologists and fertility specialists is essential to balance urgency with opportunity.

How effective are egg and sperm freezing techniques today

Advances in reproductive medicine have significantly improved the success rates of fertility preservation.

Dr Kaur notes that modern cryopreservation techniques offer encouraging outcomes, with around 25–30 per cent chances of conception later in life among cancer survivors. In some cases, natural conception may still be possible depending on the treatment received.

Dr Chauhan explains that sperm freezing has long been reliable, as sperm cells tolerate freezing and thawing well. Egg freezing, once less dependable, has improved dramatically with vitrification, a rapid freezing method that preserves egg quality.

Dr Jain adds that while outcomes depend on factors such as age and overall health, these technologies provide real hope for cancer survivors. Embryo freezing, in particular, often shows higher success rates, while newer options like ovarian tissue freezing are expanding possibilities further.

Why fertility counselling should be standard in cancer treatment

Experts unanimously agree that fertility discussions should not be optional, but should be built into cancer care.

Dr Kaur emphasises, “It is essential that doctors proactively discuss fertility risks, preservation options, and future reproductive outcomes.”

Dr Jain calls for systemic changes, including:

Mandatory fertility risk discussions during initial consultations

Strong referral systems between oncology and fertility teams

Financial support through insurance or government schemes

Training healthcare providers to initiate sensitive conversations

Fast-track pathways to avoid delaying cancer treatment

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS Dr Kataria adds that awareness programmes and better access to specialists are equally important to ensure no patient is left uninformed.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.