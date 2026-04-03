Does music help you study better or split your brain's attention in half?

Many students like to listen to classical music while studying, with the assumption that it will help them concentrate better and improve their performance. But is it really true? Does classical music actually make you perform better academically?

Experts say the answer is not so simple, and the impact of music on the brain may depend on several individual factors.

“The belief that classical music sharpens the mind and improves learning often traces back to the widely discussed ‘Mozart effect’,” says Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist, Delhi.

According to Dr Joshi, the relationship between music and academic performance is far more complex than popular narratives suggest.

“Based on the specifics of the music being heard while studying, individual brain responses may vary. There is no conclusive evidence that listening to classical music improves academic performance,” says Dr Joshi.

He adds that the brain’s response to music depends on multiple factors, including the type of music, the complexity of the task you are performing, and your mood at the time.

Why does the brain react differently to music while studying?

Dr Joshi explains that our brain is constantly juggling signals. So, when one studies while listening to music, it processes both the learning task and the sound at the same time.

“Various factors come into play while assessing the brain’s response to multiple stimuli at the same time, including the music characteristics and the mental state of the individual,” he says.

That means tempo, rhythm, complexity, and even lyrics can shape how helpful or distracting the music becomes. Our brain processes different types of music through different pathways. “Lyrics tend to involve the linguistic brain pathways in comparison to instrumental music, which may involve different brain areas,” Dr Joshi notes.

So if you are reading or writing, music with lyrics may compete directly with the brain circuits you are trying to use.

When can music actually make studying harder?

“Studying is a cognitively demanding activity. Your brain is trying to process information, retain it, and sometimes solve complex problems. Adding music into the mix can sometimes increase the brain’s workload rather than reduce it. Music that increases cognitive burden may impact the brain’s ability to engage in complex tasks such as mathematical reasoning and logical problem solving,” says Dr Joshi.

He further explains that this happens because the brain has limited attention resources. When multiple tasks compete for those resources, performance may drop.

That is why Dr Joshi recommends a simple rule. “Generally, it is recommended that the individual is focused on one task at a time, as increasing the cognitive burden by engaging in multiple tasks at the same time tends to get higher than needed brain circuitry involved and may decrease the brain’s ability to perform,” Dr Joshi explains.

Can music help children with ADHD focus better while studying?

Some parents believe background music may help children with attention difficulties focus better. However, according to Dr Joshi, current research does not provide clear support for this idea.

“There is no robust data that mentions background music helping children with ADHD. In fact, if the music becomes another source of distraction, it could potentially slow academic progress rather than improve it,” says Dr Joshi.

Dr Joshi notes that while music may not directly boost grades, it still has an important psychological role, as it can influence emotions, which strongly affect learning.

“Music has the ability to regulate mood and is often used as a coping mechanism for anxiety. It may indirectly help improve cognitive performance through mood regulation and stress reduction in some individuals,” says Dr Joshi.

In other words, if music helps you feel calmer and less anxious, it may indirectly support better focus, even if the music itself does not improve learning ability.

What do experts actually recommend for studying environments?

While for some students, silence may be the best environment, for others, soft background music might feel motivating. Dr Joshi says that paediatric mental health specialists do not prescribe one standard study environment.

“There is no final consensus amongst paediatric experts about music recommendations for homework or study environments. Instead, the focus tends to be on addressing the underlying factors that affect a student’s ability to learn,” says Dr Joshi.

“Generally, the focus of paediatric psychiatric experts is to diagnose and treat the conditions that are impeding the students’ learning and their ability to function in daily life,” he explains.

At the same time, if a certain type of music genuinely helps a student concentrate or function better, clinicians may consider it while creating an individualised treatment plan, he says.