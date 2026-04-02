What high-functioning autism really looks like in everyday work life

Most people move through a conversation as if it comes naturally and almost without effort. However, for those on the spectrum, social interaction can feel more like driving a manual car, where every response requires intention and careful action. Each nod, every “uh-huh” and even brief moments of eye contact become conscious shifts rather than instinctive reactions. They are not being inauthentic but instead translating an internal language of patterns and logic into the more nuanced and unpredictable social cues of others. By 10:00 am, they have already done more mental processing than most people do, even as the workday is just beginning.

This often unseen effort sits at the heart of what is commonly referred to as high-functioning autism, a term that captures ability on the surface but does not always reflect the complexity beneath.

What does ‘high-functioning autism’ actually mean?

“The term “high-functioning autism” is often used to describe individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) who can communicate verbally, attend mainstream schools, and manage many daily tasks independently. However, even when things appear “typical” on the surface, these individuals experience significant challenges in everyday life," explains Supriyo Roy, senior clinical psychologist at India Autism Center.

autism is better understood as a spectrum rather than categories, because it presents differently in every individual, with a wide range of strengths, challenges and support needs rather than a single, uniform experience. Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, consultant - psychiatrist, Aster Whitefield Hospital adds thatis better understood as a spectrum rather than categories, because it presents differently in every individual, with a wide range of strengths, challenges and support needs rather than a single, uniform experience.

Autism is also clinically understood across different levels of support needs. At one end are individuals who may need some support in daily life, while others may require more substantial or even intensive, ongoing support. However, these levels are not rigid labels, and they do not always capture the full extent of an individual’s lived experience, especially in adults who may appear independent but still face significant internal challenges.

Why is behaviour often misunderstood at work?

In workplaces, the signs are rarely obvious. Instead, they show up subtly in ways that are often misread.

Professionals on the spectrum may find it difficult to interpret tone, sarcasm or body language, and they may prefer routine while feeling unsettled by sudden changes. At times, they take communication literally, while their deep focus on specific interests can be seen as intensity or rigidity.

They may appear reserved or even aloof in group settings and are often labelled as introverted or perfectionist rather than being recognised as neurodivergent. This gap between appearance and reality often leads to misunderstandings, where behaviour is judged without context.

Why do social interactions feel like a performance?

While many individuals with high-functioning autism seem socially competent, the process behind that competence is rarely effortless.

Rather than intuitively understanding social cues, they often learn them intellectually. They observe patterns, memorise responses and mentally rehearse conversations in advance.

This creates a kind of internal script that helps them navigate interactions, but it also comes at a cost. Conversations can feel like a performance rather than a natural exchange, and over time, this can lead to fatigue, anxiety and emotional strain.

Roy notes that many individuals genuinely want to form connections but may struggle with how to initiate or sustain them, especially when non-verbal cues are difficult to interpret.

What is masking and why does it matter?

For many individuals who are considered high-functioning, masking becomes a constant effort because they often feel out of place, no matter how skilled they become at blending in. Masking includes forcing eye contact, mimicking facial expressions or tone, and suppressing natural responses to align with social expectations.

While masking helps individuals blend into workplace environments, it requires constant mental effort. Over time, this can lead to a sense of disconnection and exhaustion.

Dr Gupta explains that this ongoing internal calculation can leave individuals feeling strained and distanced from their authentic selves, even if they appear composed externally.

How does sensory overload affect daily work?

One of the most overlooked aspects of autism is sensory sensitivity, which can significantly affect daily routines.

Commuting through crowded spaces, dealing with traffic noise or working under harsh lighting can feel overwhelming. Background chatter in offices or strong smells can disrupt concentration, while social gatherings may become mentally exhausting rather than enjoyable. Even something as routine as having a meal during work hours can require added mental effort.

What may seem like a minor inconvenience to others can feel intense and distressing, and this directly impacts productivity and well-being.

Why is there a gap between perception and reality?

Despite these challenges, support systems often fall short because the struggles are not immediately visible. Families and colleagues may underestimate difficulties or misinterpret behaviours as a lack of effort or even rudeness, creating a disconnect between external perception and internal experience. As a result, many individuals are left to cope without adequate emotional support. Roy emphasises that “high-functioning” should never be equated with having no support needs, as many individuals silently deal with anxiety, social pressure and emotional processing challenges. This lived reality often remains unseen, even among those who are widely perceived as successful or high-achieving.

This is evident in the experiences of public figures such as Anthony Hopkins, who has spoken about being on the autism spectrum and how it has shaped his life and work, and Greta Thunberg, who has described her Asperger’s as a strength that influences her perspective and focus.

How can workplaces become more inclusive?

There is a growing recognition that awareness alone is not enough. What is needed is a shift in how workplaces operate and support neurodiversity.

Jaishankar Natarajan, CEO & Director, India Autism Center (IAC), highlights this gap, “Even today, most workplaces still function with a one-size-fits-all mindset, expecting individuals to adapt rather than creating environments that accommodate different ways of thinking, communicating and working.”

He points out that small yet meaningful changes can make a significant difference. These include clearer communication, structured workflows, quieter spaces and flexibility in how tasks are approached.

At the same time, sensitisation within teams can foster understanding, making workplaces more inclusive in practice rather than just intent.

Importantly, inclusion is not just a social responsibility but also an opportunity. "Research shows that neurodivergent professionals often bring strengths such as attention to detail, pattern recognition and innovative problem-solving," he adds.

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS As awareness grows, the focus must shift from labels to lived experiences. Creating environments that are understanding, flexible and inclusive is not about changing individuals, but about enabling them to thrive as they are.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.