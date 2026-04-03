New Zealand dependent child visa rules: Age, eligibility rules for families

New Zealand has said dependent children can be included in visa applications on age limits, dependency conditions and documentation requirements. The rules depend on whether the parent holds a temporary visa or is a resident.

Who qualifies as a dependent child

According to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), eligibility depends on age, marital status and financial dependence.

For temporary visas such as work or student permits:

The “child” must be 19 years or younger

The child must be single and financially dependent on the parent

If aged 18 or 19, the child must not have children of their own

For resident visas, the criteria are broader but more detailed.

The “child” must be 24 years or younger, according to INZ

The child must be single

Those aged 18–20 must not have children

Those aged 21–24 must prove financial dependence on a parent or another adult

“Dependent children are not eligible for work visas,” INZ said.

Age limits vary depending on visa

Stricter rules apply to temporary visa holders. Children aged 20 or above cannot be included in such applications and must apply independently.

However, INZ added that children aged 20–24 may still qualify in limited situations, particularly when linked to a parent’s residence visa application under categories such as skilled migrant or work-to-residence pathways.

Visa pathways available for dependent children

Dependent child student visa

This allows children to study at primary or secondary school in New Zealand. INZ states that the visa duration typically matches the parent’s visa and that children can study as domestic students, reducing education costs.

Child of a worker visitor visa

INZ said this is designed for shorter stays and permits limited study, usually up to three months.

Dependent child resident visa

According to INZ, this enables children of residents or citizens to live permanently in New Zealand and can lead to long-term residency.

Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

INZ notes that this allows children of citizens or residents to visit New Zealand for extended periods.

INZ also clarifies that children can either be included in a parent’s visa application or apply separately, depending on the circumstances.

Financial, health and documentation requirements

Parents must demonstrate they can financially support their children. Income thresholds may apply depending on the visa category.

Children must also meet health and character requirements, which can include tuberculosis screening for applicants from countries such as India, depending on the duration of stay.

To establish eligibility, INZ requires documents such as:

Birth certificates to prove relationship

Evidence of financial dependence

School enrolment records where applicable

Rules for custody and children under 16

When a child under 16 is travelling with only one parent for an extended stay, additional documentation is required.

Applicants must provide:

Consent from the other parent, or

Legal proof of sole custody

This requirement applies particularly where the intended stay is 12 months or longer or under certain visa categories.

Adoption rules tightened after legal changes

INZ has also highlighted a significant legal change introduced on September 18, 2025, affecting international adoptions.

Under amendments to New Zealand’s adoption framework, INZ states that most international adoptions are no longer recognised for immigration purposes unless they meet specific criteria.

According to INZ, adoption will be recognised only if:

It is completed in an exempt country,

It follows the Hague Convention process, or

It qualifies as a recognised customary adoption

As a result, children adopted from non-exempt countries may not be eligible for certain visas linked to their adoptive parents, including visitor, student and dependent child resident visas in some cases.

What this means for families

INZ guidance indicates that many Indian professionals and students seeking to bring their children must carefully assess eligibility before applying.

INZ notes that the Dependent Child Student Visa is particularly relevant, as it allows children to study at domestic fee rates, significantly lowering education costs.

However, INZ said that most international students cannot directly sponsor dependent child visas unless they meet specific conditions, such as being enrolled in a PhD programme, holding a government scholarship or participating in an approved exchange programme.

INZ advises families to apply early, as processing timelines can extend over several weeks.