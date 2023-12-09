Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

First gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease approved by US FDA

The agency approved Lyfgenia from bluebird bio, and a separate treatment called Casgevy by partners Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics

Sickle cell disease, health, drug

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved a pair of gene therapies for sickle cell disease, including the first treatment based on the breakthrough Crispr gene editing technology.

The agency approved Lyfgenia from bluebird bio, and a separate treatment called Casgevy by partners Vertex Pharmaceuticals and  Crispr  Therapeutics.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both the therapies were approved for people aged 12 years and older. The Vertex/Crispr gene therapy uses the breakthrough gene editing technology that won its inventors the Nobel Prize in 2020.

Sickle cell disease is a painful, inherited blood disorder that can be debilitating and lead to premature death. It affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States, most of whom are Black.

In sickle cell disease, the body makes flawed, sickle-shaped hemoglobin, impairing the ability of red blood cells to properly carry oxygen to the body's tissues.

The sickle cells tend to stick together and can block small blood vessels, causing intense pain. It also can lead to strokes and organ failure.

US-listed shares of Crispr therapeutics were up 1.6 per cent, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock was down 1.4 per cent. Shares of bluebird bio were halted for trading ahead of the news.

Makers of both the therapies have pitched them as one-time treatments, but data on how long their effect lasts is limited.

The only longer-term treatment for sickle cell disease is a bone marrow transplant.

“I actually am very reticent to call them a cure. I prefer to call them a transformative therapy because patients will still have sickle cell disease on the other side of gene therapy,” said Dr Sharl Azar, medical director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. Bluebird bio’s sickle cell therapy is designed to work by inserting modified genes into the body through disabled viruses to help the patient’s red blood cells produce normal hemoglobin.

For Vertex’s therapy, patients must have stem cells harvested from their bone marrow. The cells are then sent to manufacturing facilities where they are edited using Crispr/Cas9 technology. Once the cells are incubated, they are infused back into the patient during a month-long hospital stay.

Also Read

PM launches sickle cell anemia eradication mission 2047; slams Cong

Cost to cut sickle cell disease's risk beyond reach of most Indians: Lancet

38% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says AIIMS study

Google Photos gets new editing features for One subscribers on web

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Doctors advise increased monitoring, awareness amid health alert on Meftal

Max Healthcare Institute acquires Starlit Medical Centre for Rs 940 crore

Painkiller Meftal can have adverse reactions; govt issues drug safety alert

No M pneumoniae cases in samples tested since Jan in India: Health ministry

India seeks 5 yr patent waiver for Covid diagnostics, therapeutics from WTO


Both gene therapies can take several months and involve high-dose chemotherapy, but this has potential risks of infertility.

“Not everybody who undergoes chemotherapy will end up having infertility, but the majority of them will,” said Dr Azar.

While the risk can be managed by fertility preservation methods like freezing eggs and sperm banking, this is only covered by insurance for cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy and not those receiving gene therapy, said Dr Azar.

He said the out-of-pocket expense on it can be as high as $40,000.

FDA staff in documents released ahead of an October meeting of a panel of independent experts on Vertex’s therapy had also flagged concerns of unintended genomic alterations from the treatment.

The company plans to assess potential long-term safety risks through a 15-year follow-up study after approval.

Vertex’s Crispr therapy is also under an FDA review for another blood disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, with a decision expected by March 30.
Topics : US FDA Gene editing sickle cell disease

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon