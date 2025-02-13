Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Govt to spend Rs 3,200 crore on cancer centres in all district hospitals

Govt to spend Rs 3,200 crore on cancer centres in all district hospitals

DHR gets special enhancement of Rs 531 crore for first year of ICMR's five-year strategic plan

cancer

Representative Picture

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that an estimated expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore will be allocated to establish day-care cancer centres (DCCCs) in more than 740 district hospitals in India within the next three years.
 
Of these, 200 centres will be set up in 2025-26. Commenting on the same, health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the ministry has already started a survey of all district hospitals to assess gaps.
 
“The move aims to increase quality cancer care for more people, especially in rural areas, and reduce the current burden on tertiary care centres, allowing them to focus on more complex cases,” she said at a press briefing highlighting provisions for the health ministry in the Union Budget.
 
 
The Department of Health Research (DHR), under the health ministry, announced that apart from an 18 per cent increase in allocation, it has received a special enhancement worth Rs 531 crore for the first year of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) five-year Viksit Bharat strategic plan.
 
The five-year plan includes six main verticals: developing indigenous healthcare technologies such as cell and gene therapy, finding solutions for resistant health problems, developing digital and AI solutions in health, translating research evidence into action, pandemic preparedness, and improving the global ranking of Indian institutions in medical research.

Also Read

JP Nadda, Nadda

More than 1.4 mn women screened for breast cancer across country: Nadda

Price cap on cancer drugs likely to dent profit margins of hospitals

Cancer treatment costs Rs 30-40 lakh: How health insurance can help

world cancer day

World Cancer Day 2025: Date, history, theme, significance and more

Lab test, research, r&d, chemicals, medical research, vaccine, health, pharma

IIT Madras launches cancer genome database to boost medical research

Cancer cells

Rise in cancer cases in South East Asia Region, WHO calls for joint efforts

 
Two bulk drug, three medical device parks expected to be operational in FY26
 
Addressing the briefing, pharma secretary Amit Agrawal said that two bulk drug parks in Gujarat’s Bharuch and Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle are expected to be operational in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
He added that FY26 will also see the operationalisation of three medical device parks, approved with support of Rs 100 crore each. “These include medical device parks in Greater Noida, Ujjain, and Kancheepuram,” he said.
 
Agrawal added that proposals to grant funds to 125 startups to the tune of Rs 1 crore each and 39 industrial research and development projects (up to Rs 100-125 crore) will be invited soon, with total assistance amounting to Rs 4,250 crore.

More From This Section

pharma medicine drugs

Over 8.5K MSME pharma units get 1-yr breather to adopt Schedule M standards

GBS

Mumbai reports first GBS death as Maharashtra toll climbs to eight

Senior citizens, ayushman bharat

Over 650K families may benefit if Delhi joins Ayushman Bharat cover

Krishnan Akhileswaran, CFO, Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals to expand presence in metros with five new hospitals

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

Nearly 740 mn Ayushman Bharat health records created: Govt tells RS

Topics : cancer ICMR Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon