Five simple ways to help children overcome their fear of injections

Five simple ways to help children overcome their fear of injections

From practising deep breathing to rewarding bravery, small steps can make a big difference in helping children overcome needle-related fears.

World Immunisation Day, child vaccination

While vaccines play a vital role in protecting children’s health, the act of getting a jab can often cause fear or anxiety. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
World Immunisation Day serves as a reminder that protecting children through vaccines is essential, but helping them overcome the fear of injections is just as important. For many children, the thought of getting an injection is enough to trigger tears, anxiety, or outright resistance. The fear of needles is common, but with patience, reassurance, and preparation, parents can help their children build trust and resilience.
 
Dr Sumit Grover, Clinical Psychologist based in New York, explains that these fears are normal and can be managed with the right approach.
 
“Many children develop fear or anxiety when injections are mentioned, and all such feelings are quite normal,” says Dr Grover. “The sight of the needle or anticipation of pain can cause stress or tears during a medical visit. However, since vaccinations and injections are part of maintaining good health, it’s important to help your child overcome this fear. By preparing their emotions in advance and offering comfort before, during, and after the shot, parents can make the experience much less overwhelming,” she explains. 
 
 

5 ways to help your child overcome the fear of injections

 
1. Be honest but reassuring
Explain what will happen in simple and truthful terms. Avoid saying “it won’t hurt” and instead, reassure your child that the discomfort is brief and that injections help keep them healthy. Honesty builds trust and reduces the anxiety that comes from uncertainty.

2. Model calm behaviour
Children mirror their parents’ emotions. If you approach the visit calmly and positively, they’re more likely to do the same. Speak in a relaxed tone, breathe steadily, and maintain a reassuring presence.
 
3. Use distraction techniques
Help shift your child’s focus away from the needle. Encourage them to blow bubbles, count aloud, watch a short video, or hold a toy. Distractions help lower stress and pain perception.
 
4. Practise deep breathing
Teach your child to take slow, deep breaths before and during the injection. Deep breathing calms the body’s stress response and helps your child feel more in control.
 
5. Reward and praise bravery
After the shot, praise your child or give them a small reward like a sticker or treat. This reinforces positive behaviour and helps them associate injections with bravery and accomplishment.
 
Bonus Tip: You can also use a numbing cream before the injection (after checking with your healthcare provider) to help reduce discomfort and make the experience easier for your child.     
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Health with BS BS Web Reports Vaccination Vaccine immunisation

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

