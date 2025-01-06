Business Standard

HMPV cases in India: Everything we know about the tests, treatment so far

HMPV cases in India: Everything we know about the tests, treatment so far

China is seeing a human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak five years after the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus targets the respiratory system and is especially dangerous for vulnerable populations

HMPV

HMPV in India. Photo: Representative Image

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the first potential case was reported in Bengaluru, the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that has lately caused alarm in China, has started to draw attention in India. Cases have been reported from Karnataka and Gujarat, according to the latest updates.  
 
According to news agency PTI, the governments in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka have issued an advisory to make sure the health system is ready for a possible outbreak of the HMPV and other respiratory illnesses.
 
This virus mostly impacts the vulnerable populations, including small children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. It mainly affects the upper and lower respiratory tracts. Although HMPV was first discovered in 2001, it remains under-diagnosed. 
 

HMPV case in India: Symptoms 

From minor cold-like symptoms like fever and cough to serious respiratory conditions like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, symptoms can vary widely. The virus is extremely contagious because it spreads by respiratory droplets, particularly during the winter months when respiratory diseases are most common. For the management of HMPV infections, timely and accurate diagnosis is essential. 

HMPV in India: Detection and tests 

To identify the virus, medical professionals use two main techniques as listed below:

1. Nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT)- This includes techniques like reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). By amplifying viral RNA sequences from respiratory samples, this technique provides a very accurate and sensitive diagnostic tool.
 
It is useful in research and diagnostics since it quantifies the level of a particular gene's expression in a sample. It is appropriate for early infection diagnosis since it can identify small levels of RNA.
 
2. Immunofluorescence or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA)- This type of diagnostic method uses ELISA to find viral antigens in respiratory secretions. In order to detect the presence of the target molecule, the test combines enzymes and antibodies, resulting in a detectable color shift.
 
A plate covered with an antibody or antigen unique to the target molecule is then filled with the sample, which could be blood, saliva, or another biological fluid. This coating bonds to the target, if it is present. These tests offer a speedier option to genome detection by identifying particular proteins linked to HMPV. 

HMPV virus in India: The treatment

Although HMPV does not currently have a particular antiviral treatment, early identification can only help control symptoms and avoid consequences. Supportive treatment is essential, and in extreme circumstances, oxygen therapy may be used. 
 
Health officials advise taking preventative steps like washing your hands, using a mask, and avoiding crowded areas, especially during peak seasons of the year.
 
It will be crucial to incorporate routine testing for the virus into the diagnosis of respiratory illnesses when India starts tracking HMPV cases. The spread of HMPV and its effects on public health can be better understood with this proactive approach. 
 
Even though specialists say that HMPV does not provide a worldwide health threat like COVID-19, caution is still necessary, particularly to safeguard vulnerable groups. Health officials are more prepared to handle HMPV outbreaks and lessen their effects because of further research and enhanced diagnostic tools. 
 

Topics : hmpv virus China Indian healthcare

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

