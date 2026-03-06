Ice baths and cold plunges: Are they truly good for your health?

Cold plunges and ice baths have become one of the biggest wellness trends in recent years. From athletes and fitness enthusiasts to influencers on social media, many people claim that immersing the body in icy water improves recovery, boosts mood and strengthens resilience.

However, as the trend grows, questions are also emerging. While some people report feeling energised after cold exposure, others, especially women, say they feel more fatigued or stressed when they practise it regularly.

So are cold plunges truly beneficial, or are they simply another wellness trend with limited scientific backing? Experts say the answer lies somewhere in between.

What happens to the body during a cold plunge?

When the body suddenly enters very cold water, it triggers what doctors call a “cold shock” response.

According to Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, the body reacts immediately to protect vital organs.

“The rapid response of the body to extreme cold, or ‘cold shock,’ occurs during a cold plunge. This response involves constriction of blood vessels to preserve core body temperature and redirect circulation to essential organs,” he explains.

During this phase, the body releases adrenaline and norepinephrine, two hormones that increase alertness and temporarily raise heart rate and blood pressure. The nervous system also becomes highly active as the body prepares to deal with the sudden temperature change.

Once a person exits the cold water, the opposite happens. Blood vessels reopen and circulation improves, which may help the body recover.

Do cold plunges actually improve health?

Cold-water immersion has long been used by athletes for recovery, and some research does support short-term benefits.

Experts say potential benefits include:

Temporary reduction in muscle soreness after intense exercise

Lower inflammation in muscles and tissues

Short-term mood improvement due to endorphin release

A feeling of alertness or mental refreshment

Dr Deepak Kumar Mishra, Director & Head Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Unit – I at Asian Hospital, cautions, "There is limited scientific research to support long-term health benefits, such as improved immunity or metabolism through this method."

Why women may respond differently to cold plunges

One important factor often overlooked in the cold plunge trend is that women’s bodies may respond differently to cold exposure.

Body composition and hormones play a major role in how the body regulates temperature.

Dr Pandit explains that women typically have higher body fat levels and lower muscle mass than men, which affects how heat is retained and lost.

“For example, estrogen is known to cause changes in how blood vessels constrict or dilate in response to cold. Therefore, women may experience faster cooling in their hands and feet or sometimes feel colder than men,” he says.

Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can also influence thermoregulation, potentially making women more sensitive to cold exposure at certain times.

While many people feel energised after cold exposure, some women report fatigue, increased stress or even menstrual irregularities when they practise cold plunges frequently. Experts say repeated activation of the body’s stress response may explain this.

“Repeated exposure to cold plunges has the potential to cause repeated activation of the body’s stress response. For some women, exposure to cold could elevate cortisol levels, negatively impact recovery, or influence hormonal balance especially when combined with intense training or inadequate nutrition,” says Dr Pandit.

Cold exposure also increases the body’s energy demands because the body works harder to maintain its temperature. When combined with heavy exercise, poor sleep or inadequate diet, this extra stress may lead to fatigue.

Dr Mishra adds that repeated cold exposure may disrupt recovery and hormonal balance in some cases.

Who should avoid cold plunges?

Cold plunges are not suitable for everyone, especially people with certain medical conditions. Experts advise caution for people with:

Heart disease

Uncontrolled high blood pressure

Circulatory disorders

Severe asthma or respiratory illnesses

Raynaud’s phenomenon, a condition where blood vessels in fingers and toes overreact to cold

Pregnancy or severe metabolic disorders

For these individuals, sudden cold exposure can put additional strain on the cardiovascular system.

How to practise cold plunges safely

For those who still want to try cold plunging, experts recommend starting slowly and avoiding extreme temperatures.

Basic safety tips include:

Start with short exposures of one to two minutes

Keep water temperature around 10°C to 15°C initially

Limit sessions to one or two times per week

Gradually build tolerance over time

Avoid cold plunges when feeling ill, exhausted

Allow the body to warm up gradually afterwards

“Gradual adaptation is key for everyone,” says Dr Pandit.

"Gradual adaptation is key for everyone," says Dr Pandit.

Ultimately, while cold plunges may offer some short-term benefits, experts say they should not be treated as a miracle health solution. Moderation and individual response matter far more than following a trend.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.