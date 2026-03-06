Friday, March 06, 2026 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Ice baths and cold plunges: Are they truly good for your health?

Ice baths and cold plunges: Are they truly good for your health?

Cold plunges and ice baths are trending for recovery and mental wellness, but doctors say the benefits may be limited and responses can vary, especially for women

Cold plunges, ice baths

Cold plunges and ice baths are gaining popularity for recovery and wellness, though experts say the benefits and risks can vary from person to person. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 1:30 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Cold plunges and ice baths have become one of the biggest wellness trends in recent years. From athletes and fitness enthusiasts to influencers on social media, many people claim that immersing the body in icy water improves recovery, boosts mood and strengthens resilience.
 
However, as the trend grows, questions are also emerging. While some people report feeling energised after cold exposure, others, especially women, say they feel more fatigued or stressed when they practise it regularly.
 
So are cold plunges truly beneficial, or are they simply another wellness trend with limited scientific backing? Experts say the answer lies somewhere in between.
 
 

What happens to the body during a cold plunge?

 
When the body suddenly enters very cold water, it triggers what doctors call a “cold shock” response.
 
According to Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, the body reacts immediately to protect vital organs.

Also Read

skipping dinner effects

What happens to your body if you skip dinner regularly? Experts explain

h1b visa

H-1B visa FY2027 registration opens: $100,000 fee, new wage rules apply

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

Centre asks refiners to maximise LPG output amid West Asia conflict

skipping dinner effects

What happens to your body if you skip dinner regularly? Experts explain

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand's GSDP rises to ₹3.82 trn in FY25; FY27 growth pegged 8.2%

 
“The rapid response of the body to extreme cold, or ‘cold shock,’ occurs during a cold plunge. This response involves constriction of blood vessels to preserve core body temperature and redirect circulation to essential organs,” he explains.
 
During this phase, the body releases adrenaline and norepinephrine, two hormones that increase alertness and temporarily raise heart rate and blood pressure. The nervous system also becomes highly active as the body prepares to deal with the sudden temperature change.
 
Once a person exits the cold water, the opposite happens. Blood vessels reopen and circulation improves, which may help the body recover.
 

Do cold plunges actually improve health?

 
Cold-water immersion has long been used by athletes for recovery, and some research does support short-term benefits.
 
Experts say potential benefits include:
 
  • Temporary reduction in muscle soreness after intense exercise
  • Lower inflammation in muscles and tissues
  • Short-term mood improvement due to endorphin release
  • A feeling of alertness or mental refreshment
 
Dr Deepak Kumar Mishra, Director & Head Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Unit – I at Asian Hospital, cautions, "There is limited scientific research to support long-term health benefits, such as improved immunity or metabolism through this method."
 

Why women may respond differently to cold plunges

 
One important factor often overlooked in the cold plunge trend is that women’s bodies may respond differently to cold exposure.
 
Body composition and hormones play a major role in how the body regulates temperature.
 
Dr Pandit explains that women typically have higher body fat levels and lower muscle mass than men, which affects how heat is retained and lost.
 
“For example, estrogen is known to cause changes in how blood vessels constrict or dilate in response to cold. Therefore, women may experience faster cooling in their hands and feet or sometimes feel colder than men,” he says.
 
Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can also influence thermoregulation, potentially making women more sensitive to cold exposure at certain times.
 
While many people feel energised after cold exposure, some women report fatigue, increased stress or even menstrual irregularities when they practise cold plunges frequently. Experts say repeated activation of the body’s stress response may explain this.
 
“Repeated exposure to cold plunges has the potential to cause repeated activation of the body’s stress response. For some women, exposure to cold could elevate cortisol levels, negatively impact recovery, or influence hormonal balance especially when combined with intense training or inadequate nutrition,” says Dr Pandit.
 
Cold exposure also increases the body’s energy demands because the body works harder to maintain its temperature. When combined with heavy exercise, poor sleep or inadequate diet, this extra stress may lead to fatigue.
 
Dr Mishra adds that repeated cold exposure may disrupt recovery and hormonal balance in some cases.
 

Who should avoid cold plunges?

 
Cold plunges are not suitable for everyone, especially people with certain medical conditions. Experts advise caution for people with:
 
  • Heart disease
  • Uncontrolled high blood pressure
  • Circulatory disorders
  • Severe asthma or respiratory illnesses
  • Raynaud’s phenomenon, a condition where blood vessels in fingers and toes overreact to cold
  • Pregnancy or severe metabolic disorders
 
For these individuals, sudden cold exposure can put additional strain on the cardiovascular system.
 

How to practise cold plunges safely

 
For those who still want to try cold plunging, experts recommend starting slowly and avoiding extreme temperatures.
 
Basic safety tips include:
 
  • Start with short exposures of one to two minutes
  • Keep water temperature around 10°C to 15°C initially
  • Limit sessions to one or two times per week
  • Gradually build tolerance over time
  • Avoid cold plunges when feeling ill, exhausted
  • Allow the body to warm up gradually afterwards
 
“Gradual adaptation is key for everyone,” says Dr Pandit.
 
Ultimately, while cold plunges may offer some short-term benefits, experts say they should not be treated as a miracle health solution. Moderation and individual response matter far more than following a trend.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Tattoo health myths

Inked and informed: Experts debunk 12 common health myths about tattoos

rubbing your eyes

Rubbing your eyes often? Doctors warn it could harm your eyesight

pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease: The silent threat to reproductive health

sleep disorders

Poor sleep, loud snoring, restless nights: Sleep disorders not to ignore

Obesity prevalence

World Obesity Day 2026 calls for global push to change the obesity story

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Muscle Health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance