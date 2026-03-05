Pelvic Inflammatory Disease: The silent threat to reproductive health

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) is a common yet often overlooked infection that affects the female reproductive organs. While it may begin with mild symptoms, the condition can lead to serious long-term health consequences if it is not diagnosed and treated early.

Experts say PID remains widely prevalent in India, with estimates suggesting it affects roughly 24-32 per cent of women, although many cases go unreported because they remain mild or asymptomatic. The condition also accounts for about 3-10 per cent of gynaecological hospital admissions in the country.

Doctors say many women remain unaware of the warning signs, and social stigma around reproductive health often delays medical consultation.

What is Pelvic Inflammatory Disease?

PID occurs when bacteria spread from the lower genital tract to the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries, causing inflammation and infection. As symptoms can be subtle or easily mistaken for other common problems, the condition is frequently missed in its early stages. Experts say better awareness and early treatment are key to protecting fertility and reproductive health.

The symptoms of PID often begin gradually, which is why many women may not recognise them immediately. Common early signs include:

Mild lower abdominal or pelvic pain

Abnormal vaginal discharge

Irregular menstrual bleeding

Pain during intercourse

Burning sensation during urination

Low-grade fever

According to Dr Pooja Mehta, Clinical Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, many cases go undetected because the symptoms appear mild or resemble other everyday conditions.

“Symptoms may be mild and are often mistaken for menstrual cramps, urinary tract infections, or digestive infections. Cultural normalisation of pelvic pain and hesitation in seeking healthcare also contribute to delayed diagnosis,” she explains.

Dr Nidhi Rajotia, Unit Head - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Artemis Hospitals, adds that embarrassment and lack of awareness can also delay treatment.

“Most women don’t pay attention to these signs because they look like cramps, urinary infections, or digestive problems that happen often. Sometimes the symptoms are very mild or not present at all, which allows the infection to worsen silently,” she says.

What commonly triggers Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are one of the most common triggers for PID. Bacteria such as Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae can infect the cervix and gradually spread into the reproductive organs if treatment is delayed. Since many STIs in women do not produce noticeable symptoms, infections may remain undetected until complications begin to develop.

Dr Mehta shares other factors that increase the risk of developing PID -

Diagnosing PID can be challenging because its symptoms often resemble other medical conditions. Doctors, therefore, rely on a combination of clinical evaluation and supportive tests. Diagnosis usually involves:

A detailed medical and sexual history

Pelvic examination to check for tenderness or discharge

Vaginal or cervical swabs to detect STIs

Blood tests for inflammatory markers

Pelvic ultrasound

Dr Mehta notes that doctors often begin treatment based on clinical suspicion rather than waiting for laboratory confirmation. This approach is important because early treatment can prevent permanent reproductive damage.

Dr Rajotia emphasises that early consultation makes a significant difference. “If a woman sees a gynaecologist early, the diagnosis is more likely to be accurate, and complications are less likely to occur,” she says.

Prevention and early action

Experts say that preventing PID largely depends on awareness and early treatment of infections. Women can reduce their risk by:

Seeking medical care for persistent pelvic pain or abnormal discharge

Practising safe sex and using condoms consistently

Undergoing regular STI screening if sexually active

Completing prescribed antibiotic treatments fully

Healthcare providers also play a crucial role by encouraging STI screening, educating adolescents about reproductive health, and ensuring early treatment of suspected infections.

Doctors emphasise that timely diagnosis and treatment remain the most effective way to prevent long-term complications. Greater awareness about PID can help women recognise warning signs earlier and seek medical care before lasting damage occurs.