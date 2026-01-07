Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Bryan Johnson? Bengaluru founder, 23, begins health tracking

India's Bryan Johnson? Bengaluru founder, 23, begins health tracking

The young startup founder is using technology, health data and public accountability to improve wellbeing, reflecting India's growing interest in longevity and biohacking

Bengaluru startup founder health tracking

Blood samples collected as part of a technology-led personal health tracking initiative. (Photo: X Post by Punarv Dinakar)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At just 23 years old, entrepreneur Punarv Dinakar has captured attention in India’s health and tech circles by announcing an ambitious personal health experiment inspired by American tech millionaire Bryan Johnson.
 
The Bengaluru-based founder of Sedona Health, a startup focused on health data and biomarkers, recently shared his plans in a detailed post on X, declaring his intent to become 'India’s Bryan Johnson'.

What is Dinakar doing?

 
Dinakar’s mission is centred on extreme self-tracking and data-driven optimisation of his physical health:
 

  • Began with a comprehensive blood test costing approximately ₹7,000 to establish key biomarker baselines
  • Uses technology like WHOOP for tracking sleep, strain and recovery
  • Employs apps such as Strava for activity monitoring and tools like Amy to track calories
  • Plans to document every measurement publicly, encouraging others to follow his progress
 
In his post, Dinakar said the goal is not to pursue extreme anti-ageing experiments like Johnson's, but to stay healthier, feel better, and make the most of everyday life through smarter health tracking. He has also created an online community for individuals interested in starting their own health journey.

Why it matters

Dinakar’s announcement arrives amid a growing interest in longevity and biohacking movements in India, where startups and individuals are increasingly experimenting with high-tech ways to monitor and enhance well-being.
 
While global figures like Bryan Johnson have invested millions and adopted rigorous regimens in the name of anti-ageing, Dinakar’s approach is more accessible and grounded in data, quantified self-tracking and community learning.

Public reaction

Responses online have been mixed so far. While some people applauded his focus on health at a young age, seeing it as trailblasing for India’s wellness tech future, others raised concerns about the psychological effects of constant monitoring.
 
As biohacking and health tech continue to trend, Dinakar’s journey may well become a benchmark for how young Indians approach personal health and biohacking. 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports health track devices personal health data Digital health data

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

