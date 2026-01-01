Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Is anger healthy in a marriage? What to do when it turns destructive

Is anger healthy in a marriage? What to do when it turns destructive

Anger can open the door to honest communication or shut it completely. Experts explain how couples can recognise the tipping point before conflict turns damaging

anger in marriage

Healthy expression of anger can open dialogue, while aggressive or suppressed anger can harm long-term relationships. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

In an age where conversations around emotional well-being are becoming mainstream, anger within marriages remains a sensitive topic. Is it a sign of emotional honesty or a red flag for deeper issues? Understanding the difference between anger that strengthens communication and anger that tears at the bond can make all the difference.

Why anger isn’t always a bad thing

First things first, feeling angry in a relationship isn’t inherently unhealthy. Anger is a basic human emotion, just like joy or sadness. When expressed thoughtfully, it can highlight unmet needs, unspoken frustrations, or boundaries that have been crossed. It serves as an emotional cue, a prompt that something in the relationship deserves honest attention.
 
 
According to experts, healthy anger can:
  • Reveal important emotions such as pain, disappointment or fear
  • Open the door to deeper conversations about needs and expectations
  • Encourage partners to revisit boundaries and rebuild mutual respect
 
Dr Sneha, Psychiatrist at Mindtalk - a mental health support platform, notes that anger often stems from unmet expectations, poor communication, or unresolved past issues. Recognising why anger arises helps partners navigate conflicts with empathy, instead of letting resentment fester.  ALSO READ | How to help kids manage anger, emotions; 5 expert-backed tips for parents

Where anger becomes destructive

While anger can be a signal for growth, it becomes destructive when it’s expressed impulsively or used as a weapon. This shift typically happens when emotional regulation breaks down and communication turns aggressive rather than constructive.

Dr Sneha emphasises that anger turns abusive when it becomes a tool for control, fear or harm, rather than honest expression. That line is crossed when anger consistently includes threats, manipulation or violence. Some clear red flags include:
  • Yelling, insulting or belittling your partner
  • Verbal aggression that attacks character rather than addressing behaviour
  • Stonewalling or contempt, which shuts down communication and breeds deeper resentment
  • Threats or intimidation, even if not physically violent. These tactics shift anger from dialogue to domination

What turns anger destructive?

 
Several psychological factors can push anger into unhealthy territory:
  • Emotional dysregulation, where the person struggles to manage intense feelings, making arguments escalate too quickly
  • Unresolved emotional wounds, such as past betrayals or unmet needs
  • Poor communication habits, where partners don’t feel safe expressing vulnerability
In these situations, anger stops being a tool for connection and becomes a barrier to trust and intimacy.  ALSO READ | AI may now match humans in spotting emotion, sarcasm in online chats

Healthy vs destructive anger: What’s the difference?

 
Understanding the gulf between healthy and destructive reactions can be the key to protecting your partnership.
 
Healthy anger looks like -
  • Acknowledging feelings: “I felt hurt when…”
  • Speaking calmly about the behaviour that upset you
  • Taking responsibility for your own emotions and reactions
 
Destructive anger looks like -
  • Letting frustration explode without thought
  • Holding onto resentment, replaying events over and over
  • Attacking your partner’s character instead of the situation

Turning conflict into connection

 
The good news? Anger doesn’t have to destroy a relationship. As Dr Sneha highlights, anger becomes destructive not because it exists, but because it’s unmanaged and misunderstood. When handled mindfully, it can guide couples toward growth and deeper understanding. Here are ways to keep anger healthy:
 
1. Recognise the trigger
Understand what’s beneath your anger, often it’s hurt, fear, or feeling unheard.
 
2. Communicate calmly
Use “I” statements rather than accusatory language, like "I feel ..", "I have noticed ..., how can we improve this?"
 
3. Take a time-out if needed
Stepping away temporarily to calm down prevents hurtful outbursts.
 
4. Seek support when necessary
Professional help, like therapy or counselling, can provide tools for emotional regulation and conflict resolution.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

