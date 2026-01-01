Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Health resolutions for 2026: Simple, sustainable habits doctors recommend

Health resolutions for 2026: Simple, sustainable habits doctors recommend

From better sleep and hydration to daily movement and social connection, doctors explain why small, consistent health habits are more effective than extreme resolutions in 2026

new year health resolutions 2026

The new year is a chance to focus on simple, sustainable health habits. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The start of a new year often brings ambitious health resolutions. However, many of them fade by February. As we step into 2026, doctors suggest people to shift focus from extreme goals to sustainable health resolutions that fit real lives.
 
According to experts, when health goals are realistic and repeatable, they are far more likely to stick and deliver meaningful results.
 

Prioritise quality sleep

 
Sleep is often the first thing sacrificed to busy schedules, but doctors stress it should be non-negotiable. According to Dr Sumit Grover, clinical psychologist with practices in NewYork & London, routine, restorative sleep plays a foundational role in health.
 
 
“Sleep is not an option but an unconditional wellbeing requirement, regardless of schedules,” she explains.
 
Maintaining consistent bedtimes, reducing screen exposure in darkness, and following simple, repetitive night-time routines help the body shift into rest mode. Eight to nine hours of good sleep daily supports tissue repair, emotional balance, memory consolidation and immune strength, benefits that no supplement can replace.

Stay hydrated throughout the day

 
Hydration is one of the simplest yet most overlooked health habits. Dr Neeharika Goyal, consultant dermatologist, Svastam Wellness, New Delhi, highlights that drinking enough water supports digestion, concentration and skin health.
 
“Staying hydrated is an important factor in digestion, concentration, and maintaining smooth skin,” she says.
 
She advises cutting down on sugary drinks and beverages high in caffeine, which can worsen dehydration. Practical fixes include keeping a water bottle within reach and drinking a glass of water before every meal.
 

Eat nutritious, balanced meals

 
Rather than restrictive diets, doctors recommend focusing on balance and moderation. A healthy plate should include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and adequate protein.
 
Eating well does not mean eliminating favourite foods, but avoiding both excesses and deficiencies. A balanced diet supports immunity, maintains steady energy levels and reduces the risk of lifestyle-related illnesses. Sustainable nutrition is about nourishing the body consistently, not chasing perfection.
 

Strengthen social and emotional bonds

 
Health is not limited to diet and exercise. Emotional connection plays a powerful role in long-term wellbeing.
 
“Strong social networks are known to combat stress, improve mental wellness and provide a sense of belonging,” says Dr Grover.
 
While social media helps us stay connected, it cannot replace the emotional depth of in-person interactions. Making time for meaningful conversations, shared meals and supportive communities protects mental health and helps people cope better with life’s pressures.
 

Move more for heart health

 
Sedentary lifestyles have become the norm, increasing risks of obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, program clinical director - cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, warns that prolonged sitting raises blood pressure and cardiovascular risk across age groups.
 
“Patients who move or exercise live longer. Their blood pressure comes down, sugars get better controlled, and heart attacks and strokes occur less often,” he says.
 
He recommends 30–40 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, dancing or yoga improve circulation, cholesterol levels and heart strength. Even 10–15 minutes of daily walking has been shown to improve heart outcomes. Walking, in particular, can reduce heart disease risk by over 40 per cent, with blood pressure improvements visible within weeks.
 

Schedule regular health check-ups

 
Preventive care is key to sustainable health. Routine screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and other age-appropriate tests help detect problems early, when they are easier to manage. Planning annual or bi-annual check-ups turns health monitoring into a habit, not a reaction to illness.
 

Build healthy daily behaviours

 
Motivation fluctuates, but habits endure. Starting with manageable actions such as light stretching, brisk walks, mindful breathing or regular mealtimes creates routines that naturally support health.
 
These small practices add up to better stress regulation, improved physical resilience and stronger self-discipline. As Dr Grover notes, habits formed through repetition last far longer than goals driven by short-lived enthusiasm. Make 2026 about consistency, not extremes, say experts.    
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : New Year Health with BS BS Web Reports New Year Specials

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

