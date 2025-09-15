Monday, September 15, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
More women live with depression and anxiety than men, shows WHO data

More women live with depression and anxiety than men, shows WHO data

Global data reveals that women are more prone to depression and anxiety than men, with social, biological and economic factors driving the mental health gap

Mental health data shows women are more likely than men to experience depression and anxiety globally. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mental health disorders affect both men and women across the world. But data from the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that women are disproportionately impacted. Depression and anxiety, two of the most common mental health conditions, are consistently more prevalent in women across all age groups.
 

What does the report say?

 
In 2021, an estimated 581.5 million women worldwide were living with a mental health disorder, compared with 513.9 million men, according to the report ‘World Mental Health Today’.  
 
While men are more likely to be diagnosed with conditions such as autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, or conduct disorders, women are significantly more affected by depression and anxiety.
 
 
Eating disorders: Women make up 63.3 per cent of total cases, while men account for 36.7 per cent.
Anxiety disorders: More common in women, making up 62.6 per cent of cases. Anxiety peaks among young women, reaching 7.1 per cent at ages 20–24.

Depressive disorders: Women make up 64.9 per cent of all cases, while men account for 35.1 per cent. Depression is more common among women in midlife, with 6–7 per cent affected between ages 50–69.
 
According to the WHO, depression is around 1.5 times more common in women than in men. Globally, about four per cent of the population lives with depression, including 5.7 per cent of adults - 4.6 per cent of men and 6.9 per cent of women.
 

Why are women more affected?

 
Biological and hormonal Factors
Hormonal fluctuations related to menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum changes, and menopause increase vulnerability.
 
WHO estimates that more than 10 per cent of pregnant women and new mothers worldwide experience depression, with higher figures in low- and middle-income countries.
 
Violence and gender inequality
Women exposed to intimate partner violence or sexual violence face a much higher risk of depression, anxiety, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and suicidal thoughts.
Abuse survivors are also more likely to struggle with long-term mental health challenges.
 
Social pressures and expectations
Traditional gender roles often increase women’s unpaid caregiving responsibilities.
Workplace discrimination and economic inequality add further stress, contributing to the mental health gap.
 
The pandemic’s impact
The Covid-19 crisis worsened gender disparities. According to the ‘Global Burden of Disease 2020’ report, depressive disorders among women increased by 29.8 per cent, compared with 24 per cent among men. Similarly, anxiety disorders rose by 27.9 per cent in women against 21.7 per cent in men.
 
The pandemic amplified isolation, caregiving burdens, and domestic violence – all of which disproportionately affected women.
 

Addressing the gender gap

 
Experts emphasise the need for:
 
  • Stronger gender-sensitive mental health policies.
  • Expanded access to care during pregnancy and postpartum periods.
  • Integration of mental health support in domestic violence interventions.
  • Workplace reforms to ease economic and caregiving pressures.
 
The latest report reveals that women are carrying a heavier emotional burden than men worldwide. Addressing this gap is not just a matter of fairness, it is vital for healthier families, stronger economies, and more resilient societies.    For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

