Jaspal Rana death: Why heart attack patients remain vulnerable post surgery

Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana died on Thursday night at the age of 49 from a fatal cardiac complication, days after undergoing emergency angioplasty for a heart attack

Rana was admitted to a hospital in Delhi this week after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. He subsequently underwent a medical procedure to have a stent implanted.

His death has once again highlighted the elevated risk faced by heart attack patients in the weeks following angioplasty, particularly those who seek medical attention late and suffer significant damage to the heart muscle before treatment.

According to Balbir Singh, Chairman of Cardiac Sciences at Max Hospital, Saket, Rana was a "late-stage presenter" whose heart had already sustained substantial damage by the time he reached the hospital. Despite the successful stenting procedure, he remained vulnerable to potentially fatal complications, including heart failure, rhythm disturbances and secondary cardiac events, The Indian Express reported.

Understanding risks after angioplasty

While a blocked artery is treated by angioplasty and putting a stent in the heart to restore blood flow through a blocked artery, the procedure cannot immediately reverse the damage already caused by a heart attack.

Patients who reach the hospital several hours after the onset of heart attack symptoms often suffer significant injury to the cardiac muscle, leaving them vulnerable to complications even after a successful procedure, said Singh, quoted The Indian Express.

He further said Rana was a "late-stage presenter" whose heart-pumping function had already weakened by the time he received treatment. Such patients are at a higher risk of heart failure, life-threatening arrhythmias, and sudden cardiac death in the weeks following a heart attack, Singh added.

Heart failure occurs when damaged heart muscle loses its ability to pump blood effectively. This can also disrupt the heart's electrical system, increasing the likelihood of dangerous rhythm disturbances that may trigger sudden cardiac arrest.

Singh noted that the risk does not necessarily disappear once a blocked artery has been reopened. Previously stable plaques in other coronary arteries can become unstable and rupture, leading to new clot formation and fresh blockages. Additional untreated arterial blockages may also compromise blood flow to the heart.

Another concern is stent thrombosis, a rare but serious complication in which a blood clot forms inside a newly implanted stent. Singh explained that the condition can trigger another severe heart attack and is one of the reasons doctors emphasise strict adherence to prescribed anti-platelet medication after the procedure.

The first few weeks after a major heart attack are considered particularly critical, Singh noted. He added that during this period, patients face an elevated risk of clot formation, progressive heart failure, dangerous arrhythmias, and other cardiac complications despite apparently successful treatment of the original blockage.

Rana's case shows the importance of seeking immediate medical attention when symptoms of a heart attack appear, as delays in treatment can significantly increase the extent of heart damage and the risk of fatal complications.