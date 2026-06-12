Fact Check Friday: Should you stretch before or after a workout?

Stretching has been a staple of exercise routines for decades and many people still swear by a few toe touches before a run or a gym session. Yet as fitness science has evolved, so has our understanding of when stretching is most useful.

For this week's Fact Check Friday, we asked orthopaedic experts whether stretching is best done before or after a workout. Their verdict is straightforward: both have a role to play, but the type of stretching and its timing matter far more than most people realise.

The short answer: Before and after

Experts agree that stretching should not be viewed as an either-or choice. Instead, different forms of stretching serve different purposes.

According to Dr Ramneek Mahajan, chairman-orthopaedics, joint replacement and chief robotic joint replacement at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, people should stretch both before and after exercise, but they should use different techniques.

"People should do stretching before and after a workout, but different types of stretching should be used at different stages in a workout routine," he says.

Dynamic stretching, which involves controlled movements such as leg swings and arm circles, prepares the body for exercise, while static stretching, which involves holding a position, supports flexibility and recovery after a workout.

Why stretching before exercise matters

Dr Mahajan explains that stretching before exercise prepares muscles and tendons for activity while helping people move more comfortably and efficiently. It can also reduce the feeling of muscle tightness and improve mobility in areas such as the hips, shoulders, ankles, and spine.

Dr Anurag Aggarwal, program clinical director and HOD-Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, says stretching before exercise is crucial because it prepares muscles and joints for movement while improving overall range of motion.

"Most of the people visiting the outpatient department complain of cramps or muscle pain due to not doing adequate stretching before exercise," he says.

He adds that stretching before exercise gradually increases blood flow to muscles, tendons, bones, and joints, helping the body cope better with the demands of physical activity and potentially enhancing performance.

Experts recommend:

Leg swings

Arm circles

Walking lunges

High knees

Bodyweight squats

Torso twists

Hip rotations

A brief warm-up of five to 10 minutes of brisk walking, light jogging, or cycling can also help get blood flowing and loosen the joints before exercise.

Why static stretching is better after exercise

Post-workout stretching serves a different purpose. Once exercise is over, muscles are warm and blood flow is elevated, making tissues more receptive to lengthening.

This is where static stretching comes in. Unlike dynamic stretching, static stretches involve holding a position for a period of time without movement.

According to Dr Mahajan, static stretching after exercise can help restore normal muscle length, improve flexibility around joints, reduce abnormal stress on surrounding tissues, and lower post-exercise stiffness.

Common examples include:

Hamstring stretches

Calf stretches

Quadriceps stretches (muscles at the front of your thigh)

Chest stretches

Hip flexor stretches

Dr Aggarwal recommends spending at least five to seven minutes on static stretching after a demanding workout, while those doing heavy gym sessions should warm up for seven to 10 minutes beforehand.

Experts caution against doing static stretches on cold muscles before exercise because this may temporarily reduce muscle power and could increase the risk of strain in some situations.

Can stretching help prevent injuries and soreness?

Dr Shakir Kapadia, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement specialist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, says stretching should not be viewed as a guaranteed safeguard against injuries.

According to him, most exercise-related injuries are influenced by multiple factors including muscle weakness, poor conditioning, faulty movement patterns, inadequate recovery, fatigue, and sudden increases in exercise intensity. Stretching may help prepare the body for activity, but it is only one part of a much bigger picture.

Dr Parimal Kore, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, highlights another common misconception that stretching can completely prevent post-workout soreness.

He explains that delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is largely caused by microscopic muscle damage and the body's inflammatory response to exercise.

While stretching may offer some relief, factors such as adequate sleep, hydration, nutrition, protein intake, and recovery practices have a much greater influence on how the body recovers.

When should you avoid stretching?

Experts caution against aggressive stretching if you have:

An acute muscle strain

A tendon injury

Joint instability

Stretching cold and tight muscles can sometimes lead to small muscle tears, tendon irritation, increased soreness, and reduced performance during the workout that follows. That is why a gradual warm-up is essential before any stretching routine.

Expert-approved stretching routine

For most people, experts recommend: