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Home / Health / Kerala on Nipah alert after Kozhikode man's preliminary test turns positive

Kerala on Nipah alert after Kozhikode man's preliminary test turns positive

Health Department has initiated measures to trace and isolate those who came into contact with the patient, a businessman from Feroke

NIPAH, BLOOD, BLOOD TEST

Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats, and Kerala has reported multiple outbreaks since 2018

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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Kerala is on high alert after the preliminary test of a 43-year-old man for Nipah virus infection at the Government Medical College here returned positive, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation, and the results are expected shortly.

The Health Department has initiated measures to trace and isolate those who came into contact with the patient, a businessman from Feroke.

According to health officials, the man, who was initially admitted to a private hospital, was shifted to the Government Medical College on Wednesday and is on ventilator support.

 

Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats, and Kerala has reported multiple outbreaks since 2018.

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Health Minister K Muraleedharan told reporters late on Wednesday night that directions had been issued to health officials in Kozhikode to remain vigilant.

"The NIV result is awaited for final confirmation. Based on the symptoms and preliminary test, it points to Nipah," he said.

Muraleedharan said the patient had come into contact with a large number of people.

"He first visited the outpatient section of a hospital. Later, he underwent MRI and echocardiography tests. We have asked the concerned health workers and others who may have been exposed to remain in quarantine," the minister said.

He said all necessary arrangements had been made at the Kozhikode Medical College to handle the situation.

"There is no need for panic at this stage. The patient had recently rented a godown and cleaned it himself. We suspect he may have contracted the infection during that process," Muraleedharan said.

According to the minister, the patient initially developed a fever that subsided but later returned, prompting hospitalisation.

"He is engaged in a small-scale business and had taken the godown on rent for that purpose," he added.

Muraleedharan said he would chair a meeting with health officials on Thursday to review the situation.

He also said efforts were underway to prepare the patient's route map and identify all contacts, adding that the contact list was extensive.

"Medicines are available at the Medical College. Further decisions will be taken after receiving the NIV test result," he said. PTI TBA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nipah nipah virus Kerala

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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