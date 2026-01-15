Is liposomal berberine the new weight-loss fix or just online hype?

From “nature’s Ozempic” reels to glowing influencer testimonials, liposomal berberine is the latest supplement riding the social media health and weight-loss wave. Marketed as a more powerful, better-absorbed version of berberine, it is being promoted as a shortcut to fat loss and metabolic health. But what is it really, and how much of the hype stands up to scientific scrutiny?

Experts warn that this is another case where marketing has raced ahead of evidence.

What exactly is liposomal berberine?

Berberine is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in plants such as tree turmeric, Oregon grape, and European barberry. It has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, mainly for gut health, metabolic support and its antibacterial as well as anti-inflammatory properties.

“The exact mechanism of action and benefits of berberine are still being studied,” says Dr Hrishikesh Salgaonkar, Consultant Bariatric, Robotic and Minimal Invasive Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai.

Over the years, supplements have attempted to improve berberine’s absorption by modifying its formulation. Liposomal berberine is essentially berberine hydrochloride encased in microscopic fat bubbles, known as liposomes.

ALSO READ | Why weight returns fast after stopping obesity drugs? Homeostasis explained “This liposomal form is claimed to increase bioavailability four to five times, leading to greater absorption and therefore being promoted as a superior option,” Dr Salgaonkar explains.

Is it being prescribed by doctors?

While interest in berberine has grown, experts say its popularity is being fuelled far more by online hype than by routine medical practice.

“There has been interest in berberine because some studies suggest it may help with diabetes, cholesterol, PCOS, blood pressure and possible weight loss,” Dr Salgaonkar notes. “But much of the excitement is based on hype created by social media and brand marketing, where it is promoted as a miracle supplement.”

In clinical terms, he stresses, there is still not enough reliable information to recommend it confidently. Doctors caution that supplements are not universally safe and should never be started without medical advice.

What does science say about liposomal berberine?

Claims around liposomal berberine often revolve around appetite suppression, fat loss and blood sugar control. However, evidence remains limited.

Traditionally, berberine’s use has been linked to its anti-inflammatory effects, which is why it has been explored for diabetes and liver health. Some small studies suggest oral berberine may slightly lower blood glucose levels in people with diabetes and possibly help reduce cholesterol or blood pressure when taken alongside standard medications.

However, Dr Salgaonkar is clear, “There is no proven benefit for weight loss, and more robust clinical studies are needed to establish any such role.”

Crucially, major regulators have not approved it as a treatment. Bodies such as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE - UK), the National Health Service (NHS - UK) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) do not approve berberine for treating any medical condition. It is legally sold only as an over-the-counter food supplement.

Why calling it “nature’s Ozempic” is misleading

One of the most eye-catching claims online is the comparison between berberine and Ozempic. Experts say this is scientifically inaccurate.

“Ozempic is a clinically approved drug for severe obesity that mimics the hormone GLP-1 and suppresses appetite by slowing gut motility and influencing brain satiety signals,” Dr Salgaonkar explains.

Berberine works very differently. It acts at the cellular level by activating AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which is claimed to increase energy expenditure and reduce glucose and fat storage.

“Any comparison with Ozempic is not true. ‘Nature’s Ozempic’ may sound catchy, but it has no scientific accuracy,” he says.

Potential side effects and drug interactions

Although often marketed as “natural”, berberine is not risk-free. Common side effects include:

Diarrhoea or constipation

Gas and bloating

Nausea and upset stomach

It is considered unsafe for children and newborns, and should not be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding, as it can cross the placenta or pass through breast milk.

It can also interact with:

Diabetes medicines

Blood pressure drugs

Blood thinners

Sedatives and sleeping pills

Immunosuppressants

Medications metabolised/broken down by the liver

Experts advise consulting a doctor before starting any supplement, especially for those with existing health conditions.

What consumers should watch out for

Experts urge scepticism when supplements are sold as quick fixes. Most supplements that go viral on social media do so because of aggressive marketing, not real-world medical use or evidence. Key warning signs include:

Promises of rapid, effortless fat loss

Dramatic results without diet or exercise

“Cure-all” or “secret trick” claims

Heavy reliance on influencer testimonials

Scientific-sounding jargon without data

"There is no miracle drug," Dr Salgaonkar emphasises. "Natural does not always mean safe, and no supplement can replace healthy eating, regular exercise, good sleep and medical guidance," he adds.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.