Business Standard
Maharashtra govt to include dental treatments in state health scheme

The state public health minister made the announcement while responding to a question from legislator Satyajeet Tambe in the state legislative council

dental care

The state government is also working on developing an anti-fraud application to prevent hospitals from submitting bogus bills, he said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Maharashtra Minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday said dental treatment will now be covered under the Pradhan Mantra Jan Aarogya and Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya schemes.
The state public health minister made the announcement while responding to a question from legislator Satyajeet Tambe in the state legislative council.
This expansion broadens the coverage of the two schemes that provide a wide range of medical treatments free of cost at government-recognised hospitals.
 
"Currently, 1,000 private and state-run hospitals are recognised under the schemes. With the latest decision, 900 more hospitals will be included. The expansion is expected to be completed by July 31," Sawant said.
The state government is also working on developing an anti-fraud application to prevent hospitals from submitting bogus bills, he said.

Topics : Maharashtra healthcare dental

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

