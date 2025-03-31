Monday, March 31, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Modi govt uplifted India's health infrastructure, says Amit Shah in Hisar

Modi govt uplifted India's health infrastructure, says Amit Shah in Hisar

He was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Maharaja Agrasen at the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College campus in Agroha

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah stated that the health infrastructure has been improved from the primary to tertiary level. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hisar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Narendra Modi government, over the past decade, has uplifted India's health infrastructure by taking a holistic approach to improve the health sector across the entire country.

Shah stated that the health infrastructure has been improved from the primary to tertiary level.

He was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Maharaja Agrasen at the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College campus in Agroha here.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the newly built ICU and laid the foundation stone for the postgraduate hostel. Shah highlighted several initiatives of the Narendra Modi government taken in various fields.

 

He mentioned that 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty during the Modi government's tenure. 40 million houses have been built for the poor, providing shelter to 200 million people, Shah said.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah unveils schemes, projects worth over Rs 800 crore in Bihar

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Ahead of assembly polls, Amit Shah arrives on two-day tour of Bihar

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor demands pay parity for Bihar's migrants in Gujarat

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Prez rule imposed in Manipur at right time; situation improving: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP will be in power at Centre for 30 yrs due to its performance: Amit Shah

He also discussed the Central government's provision of free food grains to over 810 million beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the provision of toilets to every household under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Until 2014, 120 million families in this country did not have toilets. Imagine the plight of girls in families without toilets, Shah said.

He emphasised that much work has been done by the Modi government to uplift medical infrastructure.

"In 2013-14, the Government of India's budget for the health sector was Rs 37,000 crore, and in 2025-26, it will be Rs 1.37 trillion," he said.

When Narendra Modi became PM, there were seven AIIMS in the country, six of which were established during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. Now, there are 23 AIIMS. The number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 766. The number of MBBS seats has grown from 51,000 to 115,000, with an additional 85,000 seats set to be added in the next five years, he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli, state health minister Arti Singh Rao, minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa, BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of the Jindal Group, Independent MLA from Hisar Savitri Jindal, former Rajya Sabha MP D P Vats and others were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ZooWIN

What is ZooWIN: Govt portal to monitor anti-rabies, anti-snake venom stocks

PremiumHospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

Over 600 private hospitals voluntarily opted out of AB-PMJAY since 2018

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

AI tools used in TB screening under 100-day drive: Govt to Rajya Sabha

oxygen, Oxygen cylinder

Health Ministry releases national guidelines for medical oxygen management

hospitals health hospital bed

Fresh capex to boost hospital bed expansion by 35-40% in 3-5 years

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Health sector healthcare Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon