Mpox no longer a global emergency, but WHO warns against complacency

WHO has lifted the global health emergency status on Mpox after a steady decline in cases, but it has warned nations to remain alert and safeguard vulnerable groups

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared that Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), following a sustained downward trend in cases, particularly in hotspots across Africa. However, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that the threat remains and global efforts must persist.
 
“This decision is based on sustained declines in cases—as seen in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in other affected countries including Burundi, Sierra Leone and Uganda,” Dr Tedros said in a statement.
 

From emergency to consolidation: What changed? 

 

According to WHO, its emergency committee—tasked with reviewing Mpox’s global status quarterly—recommended lifting the PHEIC based on consistent evidence of declining infections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi, Sierra Leone and Uganda.
 
The emergency designation was first declared in August 2024 due to the spread of a more virulent Clade Ib strain. The classification mobilised global resources and raised awareness, steps credited with helping to contain the outbreak.
 
However, WHO clarified that lifting the emergency tag does not mean the virus is eradicated. Vigilance remains critical, especially among high-risk groups such as children, pregnant women and people living with HIV, who continue to face a higher risk of severe illness.

Mpox: Global case trends and fatalities

As per WHO’s latest surveillance update up to 31 March 2025:
 
Total confirmed cases (Jan 2022–Mar 2025): 137,892
Total deaths: 317
 
The majority of cases occurred in the African Region (84.8 per cent), followed by Europe (8.6 per cent) and the Americas (5.6 per cent). Notably, the African Region reported a 14 per cent decline in cases in March 2025 alone.

Mpox in India: Low spread but ongoing monitoring

India has reported approximately 40 confirmed cases of Mpox and one death over the past five years, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The first case was detected in Kerala in July 2022, followed by others in Delhi and several states.
 
The latest confirmation came in March 2024. Between late 2024 and early 2025, 10 cases of a newer Mpox strain were identified—mostly linked to travel history or close contact with travellers.
 
Though India’s caseload remains low compared to global figures, health officials stress the need for continued vigilance and contact tracing.

What is Mpox and how does it affect the body?

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the Monkeypox virus, part of the Orthopoxvirus family and related to smallpox. According to WHO, the illness typically lasts two to four weeks and begins with fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed by a rash that develops into blisters and scabs, often affecting the face, hands, feet or genital area. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

