Friday, September 05, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Cipla launches India's first non-antibiotic UTI drug 'HUENA' to fight AMR

Cipla launches India's first non-antibiotic UTI drug 'HUENA' to fight AMR

This marks a significant step forward for the company in its fight against anti-microbial resistance as it becomes the first to introduce such treatment in India

Cipla

Shares of Cipla ended 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 1,552.70 apiece on the BSE.

PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Cipla on Friday said it has introduced a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent urinary tract infections.

The company has launched Methenamine Hippurate under the brand name HUENA.

This marks a significant step forward for the company in its fight against anti-microbial resistance as it becomes the first to introduce such treatment in India, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a statement.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the second most common reason for antibiotic use in India, with infection cases doubling over the last 30 years.

Women are more susceptible to UTIs, which account for 15 per cent of overall antibiotic prescriptions.

 

Also Read

Cipla share price

Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Cipla

Cipla

Next US fix could stanch Cipla's Revlimid bleed amid pricing pressurepremium

Cipla

Cipla Q1 net profit up 10%, driven by consumer health and generics

Cipla

Cipla Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 10% at ₹1,298 cr, income rises 4%

Cipla

Cipla Q1 preview: Net profit may jump up to 4%, revenue by 8% YoY

Methenamine Hippurate offers an effective, non-antibiotic alternative for preventing UTIs by targeting bacteria in the bladder and urinary tract.

Studies show it is as effective as long-term, low-dose antibiotic therapy for UTI prevention, with lower costs and no risk of antibiotic resistance.

"We believe this innovation will notably improve patient outcomes, while reducing reliance on antibiotics, further contributing to a healthier future for all," Cipla Global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta said.

Shares of Cipla ended 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 1,552.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

artificial sweeteners

New study links artificial sweeteners to faster brain ageing risks

Women

Why women live longer: The science behind lower female death rate

India population

Longer lives, smaller families: What SRS data shows about India's future

India ageing population, elderly population India

Is India becoming an ageing society? Govt data shows 1 in 10 are seniors

urination at night

Nocturia: Understanding night-time urination, causes and its solutions

Topics : Cipla urinary infections Indian healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon