Suicide has emerged as the leading cause of death among India’s youth aged 15–29, according to the government’s Causes of Death in India: 2021–2023 report. Released by the Sample Registration System (SRS) under the Ministry of Home Affairs last week, the report shows that nearly one in six deaths (17.3 per cent) in this age group is due to self-harm—surpassing fatalities from road accidents, infectious diseases, or cancers.
The mental health time bomb
For years, there have been warnings about a growing mental health crisis among India’s youth. Now, official data confirms the scale of the problem. According to experts, behind every percentage point is a young person overwhelmed by academic stress, toxic work environments, relationship issues, or financial instability.
Unlike heart disease or cancer, which build up over time, suicide is often the result of acute emotional distress compounded by a lack of timely support.
Men and women face nearly equal suicide risk
The SRS data challenges a global pattern. Worldwide, men die by suicide at significantly higher rates than women. But in India’s 15–29 age group, the proportions are almost identical:
Males: 17.0 per cent
Females: 17.8 per cent
Experts and mental health researchers say young men often struggle with job insecurity, debt, and performance pressure, while young women face gender-based violence, societal restrictions, and discrimination. The fact that suicide is the top cause of death for both genders highlights how pervasive and deep-rooted the crisis has become.
Rural youth face worse outcomes due to limited access
The situation is often worse in smaller towns and rural areas, where professional mental health services are scarce. While mental illness is a factor, experts emphasise that suicide in India is also driven by social isolation, absence of safe spaces, and a rigid education-to-employment pipeline that wears young people down.
Global perspective shows similar concern
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide remains a major global public health issue, causing an estimated 727,000 deaths in 2021. Among those aged 15–29 worldwide, suicide ranks as the third leading cause of death—after maternal conditions and road injuries.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.