Monday, September 08, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Suicide is now the top cause of death among Indians aged 15 to 29

Suicide is now the top cause of death among Indians aged 15 to 29

Govt data shows nearly 1 in 6 deaths in the 15-29 age group is by suicide, overtaking accidents and illness as the leading killer of young Indians

Mental health

Suicide rate in India: India’s youth face a rising mental health crisis, with suicide now the top cause of death in the 15–29 age group. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suicide has emerged as the leading cause of death among India’s youth aged 15–29, according to the government’s Causes of Death in India: 2021–2023 report. Released by the Sample Registration System (SRS) under the Ministry of Home Affairs last week, the report shows that nearly one in six deaths (17.3 per cent) in this age group is due to self-harm—surpassing fatalities from road accidents, infectious diseases, or cancers.

The mental health time bomb

For years, there have been warnings about a growing mental health crisis among India’s youth. Now, official data confirms the scale of the problem. According to experts, behind every percentage point is a young person overwhelmed by academic stress, toxic work environments, relationship issues, or financial instability.
 
 
Unlike heart disease or cancer, which build up over time, suicide is often the result of acute emotional distress compounded by a lack of timely support.

Men and women face nearly equal suicide risk

The SRS data challenges a global pattern. Worldwide, men die by suicide at significantly higher rates than women. But in India’s 15–29 age group, the proportions are almost identical:
 
Males: 17.0 per cent

Also Read

Russia cancer vaccine, EnteroMix cancer shot,

Cancer breakthrough? Russia's mRNA vaccine shows 100% early success

Phone, social media, mobile phones

Scrolling on toilet increases your risk of haemorrhoids, new study shows

patient, cancer, hospital, chemo

Another man in Kerala dies of rare brain infection, 11 under treatment

artificial sweeteners

New study links artificial sweeteners to faster brain ageing risks

Women

Why women live longer: The science behind lower female death rate

Females: 17.8 per cent
 
Experts and mental health researchers say young men often struggle with job insecurity, debt, and performance pressure, while young women face gender-based violence, societal restrictions, and discrimination. The fact that suicide is the top cause of death for both genders highlights how pervasive and deep-rooted the crisis has become.

Rural youth face worse outcomes due to limited access

The situation is often worse in smaller towns and rural areas, where professional mental health services are scarce. While mental illness is a factor, experts emphasise that suicide in India is also driven by social isolation, absence of safe spaces, and a rigid education-to-employment pipeline that wears young people down.

Global perspective shows similar concern

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide remains a major global public health issue, causing an estimated 727,000 deaths in 2021. Among those aged 15–29 worldwide, suicide ranks as the third leading cause of death—after maternal conditions and road injuries. 

Since you’re already here  …and clearly care about your wellbeing, take a moment to dive into our curated stories on mental health, workplace stress, relationships, and everyday resilience.

From weakness to shame  15 mental health myths that harm more than help  Personality and mental health  People with sensitive personalities more prone to anxiety, depression  Red flag phrase at work  Why ‘I’m fine’ can signal anxiety in young professionals  Bed rotting trend  Stuck in bed all day? What it really does to your mental health  Workplace wellness  7 expert-backed strategies to improve mental health at work  Office friendships  Is your office bestie good for your mental health? Here’s what doctors say  Burnout vs. depression  When work stress gets serious, and what to do next  Toxic chatter  Office gossip harming your peace? How to protect your mental health  Love at work  Can office romance uplift—or derail—your mental health?  Introverts at risk  Why introverts burn out faster—and how to protect your mental health  The happiness toolkit  Science-backed ways to boost your body’s happy hormones  From Fomo to Jomo  “I swapped Fomo for Jomo, and my mental health has never been better”  Memory under stress  Why you go blank in arguments: Trauma and the brain explained

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

insulin, Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Pharma sector, healthcare

Anti-obesity diabetes drugs receive WHO's essential medicine tag

Cipla

Cipla launches Huena, India's first non-antibiotic drug to fight UTI

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark starts multi-nation Phase 3 clinical trials for lung cancer drug

India population

Longer lives, smaller families: What SRS data shows about India's future

India ageing population, elderly population India

Is India becoming an ageing society? Govt data shows 1 in 10 are seniors

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news suicides Youths Mental health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksLatest News LIVEGST RatesDividend Stocks TodayHarshavardhan Chitale New CEO Of MotoCorpUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon