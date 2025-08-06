Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This is why dermatologists want you to stop wearing nail polish daily

This is why dermatologists want you to stop wearing nail polish daily

Constant nail polish use may hide early signs of anaemia, diabetes or even cancer

nail polish

Experts warn that constant nail polish use can mask early signs of illness. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

In a world where image matters, perfectly groomed hands are part of the uniform and so more people, especially women, have started investing in regular manicures and constant nail polish use. But consistently covering nails can have unintended consequences. From masking deficiencies and early signs of systemic diseases to causing long-term damage to the nail structure, excessive use of nail polish — especially without breaks — can interfere with the body’s subtle ways of signalling distress.
 

‘Your nails don’t breathe — but they need a break’

 
“Your nails don’t need to ‘breathe’, but they do need a break,” said Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.
 
 
She reassured that regular nail polish use is not inherently harmful. “However, constant application without intervals can not only lead to nail dehydration, brittleness and discolouration, it can also mask internal health problems that your nails reflect,” she said.
 

Why bare nails are important checkpoints

 
Going bare every few weeks, even for a few days, lets you check in with their natural condition and puts you in touch with what your body might be indicating.
 
“Pale nails can indicate anaemia. Spoon-shaped nails suggest iron deficiency. Yellowing can signal diabetes or liver issues,” said Dr Passi. “In rare cases, even skin cancers like subungual melanoma have gone unnoticed due to polish covering them.”

Especially if you wear dark or opaque shades, early signs can slip right under your radar.
 

What nail changes should you never ignore?

 
You know how your nails usually look. So if something seems off, pay attention.
 
Dr Passi lists these as red flags:
 
  • Dark brown or black streaks
  • Thickened or yellow nails
  • Lifting or separation from the nail bed
  • Persistent ridging or pitting
  • Redness, swelling or pain around the nail
  • Changes in shape like clubbing or spooning
If you spot any of these, ditch the polish and book a visit to a dermatologist or a general physician.
 

When nails reveal what lab reports miss

 
If you have autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders or diabetes, your nails might give you clues before lab reports do. “You may notice brittleness, pitting, delayed growth or lifting of the nail plate. These aren’t just cosmetic, they’re signals worth taking seriously,” said Dr Passi.
 
Dr Passi advised making it a routine to check your nails every one to two weeks. Even clear or breathable polishes don’t let you fully monitor changes. “Polish-free periods every two to four weeks are ideal, particularly for those with existing medical conditions,” she said.
 

How nail polish itself can damage your nails

 
If your nails look worse after you remove your polish than they did before, it’s a red flag.
 
“Yellowing, brittleness, white spots, peeling and weakness are signs of damage or dehydration,” warned Dr Passi. These often come from gel or acrylic polish overuse, or improper removal techniques. Plus, the UV light used during application adds cumulative risk to the skin over time.
 

Fungal infections can worsen under polish

 
Nail polish may even worsen cases of fungal infections. “Nail polish doesn’t prevent fungal infections. In fact, if nails are damp or already infected, polish may trap moisture and worsen the issue,” warned Dr Passi.
 

The bottom line: Your nails are health indicators

 
“Caring for your nails can be a mindful ritual. When done hygienically, manicures can be soothing and promote emotional well-being. So go ahead, treat yourself. Just stay mindful of the bigger picture that your natural nail is your first health dashboard,” Dr Passi concluded.
 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Health with BS

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

