National Vaccination Day: Can a free HPV shot save millions? Doctor explains

Cervical cancer remains a major threat in India, but a vaccine may stop it in the years to come. Doctors explain why the HPV vaccine is emerging as a powerful prevention tool in modern medicine.

On February 28, 2026, India launched a nationwide vaccination drive against human papillomavirus (HPV) targeting girls aged 9–14 years, aiming to prevent cervical cancer before it begins. The programme plans to cover around 11.5 million girls using a single-dose regimen of the HPV vaccine Gardasil (Gardasil-4), with vaccination records tracked through the government’s U-WIN digital vaccination platform. Health authorities say the vaccine can offer 93–100 per cent protection against the high-risk HPV strains 16 and 18, which are responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases. But how exactly does this one shot prevent cancer decades later, and why are oncologists calling it one of the most powerful prevention tools in modern medicine?

According to Dr Darshana Rane, Consultant Medical Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, HPV is a very common virus that is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact and/or sexual transmission. “In most people, their immune system is able to fight off the infection in a matter of years. However, in some people, the infection persists in their body,” explains Dr Rane.

When the infection lingers, problems can begin.

“Persistent high-risk HPV infection can lead to changes in the cells of the cervix, throat, anus, and penis. These changes in the cellular structure may gradually develop cancer over time if not identified and treated early,” she says.

In India, two particular strains are responsible for the majority of cases.

“HPV types 16 and 18 account for nearly 70 per cent of cervical cancers and are also associated with several other HPV-related cancers such as oropharyngeal, anal, and penile cancers,” adds Dr Rane.

How does the HPV vaccine stop cancer before it starts?

“The HPV vaccine prepares the immune system to recognise and fight the virus before a person is exposed to it,” says Dr Rane.

She further explains that the vaccine contains virus-like particles that resemble the outer coat of the HPV virus but do not contain any genetic material. This means the vaccine cannot cause infection. After vaccination, the body produces protective antibodies that are ready to fight the virus if exposure occurs in the future.

If HPV enters the body later, those antibodies step in immediately.

“These antibodies prevent the virus from binding to and infecting normal body cells, thereby preventing the development of precancerous lesions and eventually cancer many years later,” she says.

Currently available HPV vaccines include Gardasil, Gardasil 9, and India’s indigenous vaccine Cervavac, developed by the Serum Institute of India, all of which protect against several high-risk HPV strains.

Why does the single-dose HPV vaccine strategy matter?

For years, HPV vaccination involved two or three doses. But the World Health Organization now supports a single-dose strategy in many settings.

“Recent research and long-term follow-up findings from various countries have confirmed that even a single dose of the HPV vaccine can produce a robust and persistent immune response against high-risk HPV types,” says Dr Rane.

Evidence has emerged from studies across several countries.

“Research carried out in countries like India, Costa Rica, and Kenya has shown that a single dose can provide significant protection against persistent HPV infection, comparable to multi-dose regimens,” she notes.

This approach could be particularly important for large public health programmes.

“Because of this growing body of evidence, the WHO recommends a single-dose regimen as an effective strategy, especially for mass immunisation programmes in developing countries,” Dr Rane adds.

Who should get the HPV vaccine?

“The HPV vaccine works best when given before a person is exposed to the virus, which is why it is recommended for adolescents aged 9 to 14 years,” explains Dr Rane.

Vaccinating children at this stage offers early protection before potential exposure later in life.

But that does not mean older individuals are excluded.

“The vaccine can also be administered to adults and those who are already sexually active because they may not have been exposed to all the HPV types included in the vaccine,” she says.

Importantly, the vaccine is not just for girls.

“Boys should also receive the vaccine because HPV can cause cancers in men, including throat, anal, and penile cancers, and men can transmit the virus to their partners. A gender-neutral vaccination strategy would greatly help protect the community,” Dr Rane adds.

Could HPV vaccination cut cervical cancer in India?

According to Dr Rane, India continues to carry a heavy burden of cervical cancer , which remains one of the most common cancers among women.

She believes vaccination could transform this picture.

“If HPV vaccination coverage improves significantly in the country, the future impact on cervical cancer could be dramatic,” says Dr Rane.

“Widespread vaccination of teenagers before their first exposure to the virus could reduce cervical cancer by as much as 90 per cent,” she explains.

And the benefits would extend beyond vaccination alone.

“When vaccination programmes are combined with cervical cancer screening, India could make tremendous progress towards the global goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem,” she adds.