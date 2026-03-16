Choosing the right skincare products: Here's why reading labels matters

Walk into any beauty store or scroll through social media and you will see hundreds of skincare products promising glowing skin, fewer wrinkles, and instant results. While marketing claims may sound convincing, dermatologists say the real key to healthy skin lies in understanding what goes into the products you use.

From cleansers and moisturisers to serums and creams, the ingredients in skincare products can influence how your skin reacts over time. Experts warn that choosing products without checking their formulation can sometimes lead to irritation, allergies, or even long-term health concerns.

Doctors say building a safe skincare routine does not necessarily mean buying expensive products. Instead, it means choosing formulations that suit your skin type and avoiding ingredients that may harm the skin or the body.

Why checking ingredients matters

Dermatologists emphasise that reading the ingredient list is one of the most important steps before using any skincare or cosmetic product.

“Checking ingredients before using skincare or cosmetic products is extremely important because what we apply on the skin is absorbed into the body over time,” says Dr Ritesh Anand, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon and Founder-Director, Centre for Aesthetics (CFA), Gurgaon.

He explains that many products contain preservatives, fragrances, or active chemicals that may not suit everyone. These ingredients may trigger irritation, allergies, or long-term sensitivity, especially in people with skin conditions such as acne, eczema, or rosacea.

Dr Shweta Manchanda, Visiting Consultant – Dermatology, Aakash Healthcare, adds that understanding the ingredient list helps people make safer choices.

Experts say consumers often rely on branding or marketing claims, but ingredient lists provide a clearer picture of how a product might interact with the skin.

Hidden risks in cosmetic products

While most regulated cosmetic products are safe, certain unregulated or imported products may contain harmful substances.

One of the most concerning ingredients doctors warn about is mercury, which has historically been found in some skin-lightening creams and unregulated beauty products.

“Exposure to toxic metals such as mercury in cosmetic products can pose serious health risks over time,” says Dr Anand.

He explains that repeated use of such products may allow mercury to be absorbed through the skin and accumulate in the body.

Long-term exposure can lead to several health issues, including:

Kidney damage because mercury interferes with the body’s filtration system

Neurological symptoms such as tremors, headaches, irritability, and memory problems

Skin rashes, discoloration, and increased sensitivity

Possible effects on the nervous system and immune function in severe cases

Dr Manchanda also warns that prolonged exposure to heavy metals may lead to chronic toxicity and persistent skin problems.

Due to these risks, regulatory authorities in many countries strictly limit mercury in cosmetics. However, experts say consumers should still be cautious when buying products from unverified sources.

Ingredients consumers should watch out for

Dermatologists say people do not need to fear every chemical in skincare products. However, some ingredients deserve closer attention, especially when they appear high on the label.

Common ingredients experts suggest monitoring include:

Mercury or heavy metals found in unregulated skin-lightening products

Hydroquinone in unsafe or unregulated concentrations

High levels of steroids in certain fairness creams

Parabens, which have raised concerns because of possible hormonal effects

Phthalates commonly used in fragrances

Formaldehyde-releasing preservatives that may trigger allergic reactions

Artificial fragrances and dyes that can cause contact dermatitis

Dr Anand explains that the key is to understand how ingredients interact with the skin rather than avoiding them blindly. Choosing products from reputable brands that follow safety regulations can significantly reduce risks.

Are natural products safer?

Many consumers believe that herbal or natural skincare products are automatically safer. However, dermatologists say this assumption is not always accurate. Plant-based ingredients can still contain powerful active compounds that may irritate the skin.

Essential oils and botanical extracts, for example, may cause redness, burning, or allergic reactions in some individuals. Certain herbal ingredients may also make the skin more sensitive to sunlight, which can increase the risk of pigmentation.

Natural products may sometimes lack standardised concentrations or adequate preservation, which can lead to contamination or inconsistent results.

Experts therefore recommend evaluating natural products in the same way as synthetic ones by checking their ingredients and formulation quality.

How to choose products that suit your skin

With so many skincare options available, dermatologists say the safest approach is to focus on products suited to your skin type.

Consumers should start by identifying whether their skin is oily, dry, combination, sensitive, or acne-prone. Using products formulated for a specific skin type helps maintain the skin barrier and reduces the risk of irritation.

Doctors recommend looking for certain indicators when selecting products:

Clear ingredient disclosure on the packaging

Dermatologically tested formulations

Non-comedogenic products that do not clog pores

Fragrance-free options for sensitive or acne-prone skin

Patch testing a product before applying it to the entire face is also an important precaution. Applying a small amount to a patch of skin and observing for reactions can help detect allergies early.

Experts also caution that just because a product is popular among celebrities or trending from a particular country does not mean it will suit everyone, as skincare needs vary widely depending on an individual’s skin type and sensitivity.

For oily or acne-prone skin: Use lightweight, non-comedogenic products with ingredients like salicylic acid or niacinamide to control excess oil and prevent clogged pores

Use lightweight, non-comedogenic products with ingredients like salicylic acid or niacinamide to control excess oil and prevent clogged pores For dry skin: Choose hydrating products with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides to lock in moisture and support the skin barrier

Choose hydrating products with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides to lock in moisture and support the skin barrier For sensitive skin: Opt for fragrance-free formulas with soothing ingredients such as aloe vera or panthenol, and always patch test new products

Building a safe skincare routine

Dermatologists say a good skincare routine does not need to involve multiple products. In fact, using too many active ingredients can sometimes harm the skin barrier. A basic routine should include:

A gentle cleanser

A suitable moisturiser

Broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day

Introduce new products gradually, as layering several active ingredients such as acids or retinoids can lead to redness, dryness, and irritation. Experts also advise avoiding skincare products from unverified sellers and always checking expiry dates.