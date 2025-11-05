Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Is your balcony a lung risk? Pigeon exposure can cause irreversible damage

Is your balcony a lung risk? Pigeon exposure can cause irreversible damage

Across balconies, rooftops, and public spaces, pigeons shed droppings and feathers that become airborne dust. Doctors say urban exposure is increasingly linked to serious, irreversible lung damage

pigeon

Feeding pigeons increases the risk of lung infections from their droppings, say doctors. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Every day, thousands of people in cities like Delhi feed pigeons without thinking twice, as an act of kindness or ‘karma’. But what looks harmless could be putting your lungs at serious risk. Pigeon droppings don’t just dirty buildings, they break down into fine dust that can get into your lungs and cause disease. Doctors are now warning people to rethink how close they get to these birds, especially in crowded urban spaces.  According to Dr Vijay Kumar Agrawal, director, ICU & Pulmonology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Faridabad, dried pigeon faeces break down into fine dust that can carry harmful bacteria and fungal spores like Histoplasma. When inhaled, these microscopic particles can cause serious lung diseases, some of them irreversible.
 

What are the major lung problems linked to pigeons?

Dr Agrawal highlights the following major threats:
  • Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis, commonly known as Pigeon Breeder’s Lung, an inflammatory allergy caused by breathing in bird proteins
  • Histoplasmosis, a fungal infection that thrives in bird droppings
  • Cryptococcosis, caused by another fungus found in dried pigeon droppings
In urban areas like Delhi, which is densely populated, polluted, and full of roosting spots, the risk multiplies. Dr Agrawal explains, “Balconies, rooftops, and congested buildings create perfect environments for droppings to collect, dry out, mix with polluted air, and become inhalable. Those with asthma or pre-existing lung issues are especially vulnerable.”
 
Occasional exposure might only cause some irritation, says Dr Agrawal. But long-term or repeated exposure, such as living close to a pigeon nest you never clean, could spell irreversible damage. Chronic exposure can scar lung tissue so badly that even breathing becomes difficult. Lung fibrosis, he warns, isn’t reversible.

What early symptoms should you watch for?

If you’ve been around pigeons and experience:

Also Read

healthcare, doctor

Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

air pollution

Delhi air pollution: Can your body get used to it? Doctors debunk myth

tea and cigarette, chai sutta, nicotine caffeine

Chai-sutta habit: What happens to your body when tea meets cigarette

weight-loss, mental health, body issues

Russian teens turn to Molecule, a banned pill with deadly weight-loss risks

air pollution, marathon

Delhi air pollution: Are marathon, cycling events in toxic air a good idea?

  • Persistent dry cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chest tightness
  • Extreme fatigue
  • Unexplained weight loss
These might be early signs of a serious lung condition. As Dr Agrawal advises, “Seek immediate medical attention when respiratory symptoms follow bird exposure. Early treatment can prevent long-term damage.”
 
He warns that your lungs won’t fix themselves once the scarring begins.

How can you protect yourself from pigeon exposure?

If you live in an area with pigeon activity:
  • Install nets on balconies and ledges
  • Wear gloves and an N95 mask while cleaning
  • Avoid sweeping dry droppings, always dampen before cleaning
  • Never dry clothes near roosting spots
  • Stop providing food or open water sources
Feeding pigeons might feel compassionate, but exposing yourself, your kids, and elderly family members to fungal dust and feather proteins is not. Health experts strongly advise against feeding pigeons, especially in dense and already polluted cities like Delhi.

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
   

More From This Section

AI human model 2050, WeWard Sam projection, sedentary lifestyle effects

How will humans look by 2050 if we don't stop scrolling? AI predicts

kidney disease

Why unlicensed alternate medicines may be harming kidneys in Telangana now

heat, climate change

Heat could kill 46 people per hour in South Asia by 2045, study finds

brain structure, brain health

How the air you breathe could be silently harming your brain health

Blood tests

1 in 9 persons tested found positive for infectious disease in ICMR study

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports health news lung disease air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon