Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Planned C-section babies at more risk of developing leukaemia later: Study

Planned C-section babies at more risk of developing leukaemia later: Study

Compared to an emergency C-section, birth via a planned C-section was associated with a 21 per cent higher risk of developing acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the most common form of childhood leukaemia

childbirth

Children born by a C-section were seven per cent more likely to develop acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, compared to those born vaginally. (Photo: Freepik)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Having a planned caesarean section during delivery could be related to an increased risk of leukaemia -- a blood cancer -- later in the child's life, compared with an emergency C-section, a study has found.

A C-section delivery of a child involves making a surgical cut in the mother's abdomen and uterus. The need for delivering via a C-section can be planned or arise as an emergency during labour.

Researchers at Karolinska Institute said that exposure of a baby to vaginal bacteria in an emergency C-section -- which usually begins as a vaginal delivery -- could be why planned C-sections carry an increased risk of certain diseases, compared to emergency ones.

 

"We don't want mothers to feel anxious about medically indicated C-sections. But when this result is combined with other study results showing that the risk of later asthma, allergies, or type 1 diabetes increases in children born by planned C-section, there is reason to discuss C-sections that are not medically indicated," lead author Christina-Evmorfia Kampitsi, researcher at Karolinska Institutet, said.

The study, published in The International Journal of Cancer, looked at nearly 25 lakh children born in Sweden during 1982-1989 and 1999-2015 from the Medical Birth Register.

Also Read

men's health screenings

From blood pressure to mental health, key health checks men must not skip

Shubhanshu Shukla

Muscle loss to cancer: Shubhanshu Shukla's mission targets health in space

stressed, overworked, workspace, office, mental health

What is rejection sensitive dysphoria in ADHD and how can you manage it?

walking

Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study

Ayushman Bharat van

1,300 nurses appointed in Delhi govt hospitals; Ayushman vans launched

More than 375,000 of these (15.5 per cent) were born by a C-section, of which 1,495 later developed leukaemia -- a cancer affecting blood and bone marrow.

Overall, children born by a C-section were seven per cent more likely to develop acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, compared to those born vaginally.

However, compared to an emergency C-section, birth via a planned C-section was associated with a 21 per cent higher risk of developing acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the most common form of childhood leukaemia.

"We observed an increased (acute lymphoblastic leukaemia) risk among children delivered by planned C-section (of 21 per cent)," the authors wrote.

Emergency caesarean sections usually begin as a vaginal delivery, which causes stress for the baby and exposure to vaginal bacteria if the amniotic sac has ruptured, they said.

A foetus grows and develops in an amniotic sac during pregnancy.

However, in planned C-sections -- usually performed before labour has started naturally -- the baby does not experience this stress and is not exposed to vaginal bacteria, the team said.

The difference in exposure to vaginal bacteria and immunological factors thereof may help the increased risk of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in a planned -- and not emergency -- C-section, the researchers added.

The findings help contribute towards understanding what causes acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hospitals health hospital bed

NMC relaxes medical faculty rules, aims to widen pool of medical professors

Healthy food, Healthy diet, diet, food, protein rich diet

Mind diet boosts brain health: What foods should you put on your plate

Elderly, Senior citizen

Why ageing differs: Inflammation may be more lifestyle than biology

nipah virus kerala

Centre to deploy team for health measures after Kerala confirms Nipah case

vaping risks, e-cigarettes

Vaping risks: Are e-cigarettes silently fuelling future lung cancer cases?

Topics : Health with BS childbirths health issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon