Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

Key reforms in Aadhaar, UPI and taxes that shaped your finances this year

Money, finance

Money, finance

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As 2025 comes to a close, Indian households and investors have navigated a year of significant financial reforms. From digital identity overhauls and UPI tweaks to middle-class-friendly tax reforms, these changes have reshaped daily money management, investment decisions, and retirement planning. Here’s a look at the most impactful policy updates and what they mean for your wallet.

Aadhaar goes fully digital

India’s identity backbone saw major changes this year, with a focus on privacy, convenience, and fraud prevention.
 
·  Online updates now fully digital (November 2025): Core details such as name, address, date of birth, and mobile number can now be updated online via the UIDAI portal or mAadhaar app, removing the need for in-person visits.
 
Implication: Faster KYC updates mean quicker bank account openings, loan approvals, and investment transactions.
 
·  No more photocopies (late 2025): Offline verifications now require QR code scanning through the Aadhaar Verify app. Entities using Aadhaar for verification must register with UIDAI.

Also Read

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO to fix EPS contribution errors: Here's what it means for pensions

Ola Electric rolls out Hyperservice Centres with same-day service guarantee

Ola Electric rolls out Hyperservice Centres with same-day service guarantee

India, new zealand

Jobs, migration: India trade deal sparks political debate in New Zealand

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns at Delhi mission

winter dehydration

What happens to the body if you don't drink enough water in winters?

Implication: Reduces risks of identity theft and ensures smoother verification for travel, rentals, or subsidies.
 
·  Expanded enrollment rules (August 2025): Virtual updates for NRIs and enhanced data security protocols were introduced.
Implication: Easier access for overseas transactions, including remittances and investments.
 
Tip: Link your Aadhaar to PAN for seamless ITR filing and familiarise yourself with QR-based verification.  ALSO READ | Retirement investing in 2025: Key returns, hard lessons & the 2026 outlook

UPI

UPI continued to dominate digital payments, with over 15 billion monthly transactions mid-year, prompting stricter safeguards and efficiency upgrades.
 
·  Balance inquiry limits and auto-display (August 2025): Daily balance checks capped at 50, with automatic post-transaction balance display to prevent fraud. Transfers above Rs 1 lakh now require biometric or multi-factor authentication.
 
·  Biometric autopay and multi-signatory support: AutoPay renewals need biometric confirmation, joint wallets and AI fraud alerts help secure recurring payments. Wallet top-ups above Rs 10,000 attract nominal fees.
 
·  High-value transaction security (April 2025 onwards): Faster transaction responses and AI monitoring for suspicious activity improve safety for e-commerce shoppers and remittance senders.
 
Tip: Review recurring payments regularly and use fingerprint or face ID for high-value transfers to minimise risk.  ALSO READ | Year-end travel sees Indians spend on comfort and pilgrimages: Report

Tax reforms 

The 2025-26 Union Budget offered measures to simplify taxation and increase disposable income.
·  New tax slabs: Zero tax for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, with subsequent slabs at 5 per cent (Rs 12-15 lakh) and 10 per cent (Rs 15-20 lakh). Salaried taxpayers get an additional Rs 50,000 standard deduction.
Impact: Potential annual savings of Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000, freeing money for investments.
 
·  TDS on rent and ULIP changes: Rent TDS limit raised to Rs 6 lakh; ULIP premiums above Rs 2.5 lakh face LTCG at 12.5 per cent.
Impact: Reduced compliance hassle for tenants; reconsider ULIP vs NPS for tax efficiency.
 
·  Simplified tax bill and extended deadlines: Streamlined rules cut disputes, while ITR filing for belated returns extended to September 15.
 
Tip: Evaluate which tax regime benefits you most and claim eligible deductions before March 31, 2026.

Investments and pensions

·  Unified Pension Scheme (April 2025): Central employees and select PSUs can now switch to UPS, guaranteeing 50 per cent of last salary as pension.
Impact: Offers retirement stability, especially for risk-averse savers.
 
·  NPS Vatsalya for minors and hallmarked silver (September 2025): Early investment options for children and mandatory hallmarking for silver protect long-term wealth.
 
Tip: Plan early for children’s education funds and ensure jewellery purchases are hallmarked to avoid value erosion.

Navigating changes

Digital ID reforms, UPI upgrades, and tax-friendly measures collectively aim to enhance financial inclusion and security. Households that act- update Aadhaar, adjust UPI habits, and file taxes correctly- could see meaningful savings and a smoother start to 2026.
 
Tip: Use UIDAI and tax-filing apps for compliance, and review recurring payments. Staying proactive now sets the stage for smarter financial management in the year ahead.

More From This Section

NPS, Pension

NPS withdrawal norms: Greater fund access comes with onus to manage riskpremium

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Thinking of a startup? Abu Dhabi's Hub71 offers a global incubation base

An AI-powered meteorology warning booth at the Shanghai New Expo Center

India's workforce tops global AI gains with 53 'AI Advantage' score: survey

Indian Railways

Train tickets to get costlier from December 26. Check revised fares

reit

India's ₹2.3 lakh cr REIT market overtakes Hong Kong; yields hold at 8-9%

Topics : Aadhar card UPI transactions year ender 2025 BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon