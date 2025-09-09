Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Can a simple sugar like glucose supercharge body's cancer-fighting T cells?

Can a simple sugar like glucose supercharge body's cancer-fighting T cells?

A new study reveals that glucose not only fuels energy but also equips immune T cells with tools to better organise and destroy cancer cells

Glucose has long been recognised as the body’s primary source of energy, but new research shows it plays a far more critical role in immunity.
 
A study titled Glucose-dependent glycosphingolipid biosynthesis fuels CD8+ T cell function and tumour control published in Cell Metabolism reveals that glucose provides essential building blocks that strengthen the ability of T cells to communicate, expand, and effectively destroy cancer cells. The findings highlight a fundamental link between cellular metabolism and immune defence, opening new directions for cancer research and therapy.

What did scientists discover?

Researchers found that when CD8+ T cells (the immune system’s frontline soldiers against cancer and infections) take in glucose, they don’t just burn it for energy. Instead, a big portion of that sugar is converted into complex molecules called glycosphingolipids (GSLs). These molecules act like structural tools that help T cells grow, expand, and stay sharp in their fight against tumours.
 
 
“Immune cells are highly influenced by their environment,” said Joseph Longo, PhD, the study’s first author, in a statement on Van Andel Institute’s website. “We knew that T cells need access to glucose to function, but we didn’t know exactly why. It was previously thought that T cells mainly break down glucose for energy, but our new work shows that T cells use glucose as a building block for other molecules that are necessary to support T cells’ anti-cancer properties.”

Why are glycosphingolipids (GSLs) important?

According to the researchers, GSLs help form lipid rafts, which are special fat-rich zones on the T cell surface. These lipid rafts act as “command centres”, signalling proteins to gather to plan the attack. Without enough GSLs, these rafts weaken, making it harder for T cells to receive clear instructions to kill cancer cells.

The study showed that when GSL production was blocked, T cells struggled to expand, lost their killing power, and became less effective at controlling tumours.

Could this discovery lead to better cancer treatments?

Yes, potentially. According to the study, by understanding how T cells use glucose, scientists can look for ways to boost their cancer-killing ability. For example, future immunotherapies might be designed to enhance GSL production in T cells, making them more resilient against tumours.
 
On the flip side, the study also warns that some drugs designed to block GSLs (currently tested for other diseases) might unintentionally weaken immune responses against cancer.
 
“Both T cells and cancer cells leverage different nutrients to support varying aspects of their function,” said co-author Dr Russell Jones. “The more we know about these different fuel sources, the better we can support T cells’ innate cancer-fighting abilities while also developing ways to possibly make cancer cells more vulnerable to immune attack.”

Does this mean eating more sugar helps fight cancer?

No. This study is not about dietary sugar but about how immune cells internally use glucose. Eating excess sugar will not supercharge your T cells and could actually harm your health in other ways.
 
The study shows that at the cellular level, glucose is much more than fuel — it is a multitasker that helps immune cells function at their peak.

What’s next for this research?

The team now plans to study how different glucose pathways interact during an immune response and whether boosting GSL biosynthesis can make T cell therapies, like CAR-T treatments, more effective against aggressive cancers.
 
They are also investigating whether selectively targeting this pathway could help balance overactive immune responses in autoimmune diseases. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

