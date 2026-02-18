Can reading and learning languages delay Alzheimer's? New study offers hope

What if a simple habit like reading a novel, writing a diary or learning a new language could help your brain stay healthier for longer? Recent research suggests that mentally stimulating activities throughout life might not only sharpen your thinking but also delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. And while there is no cure yet for Alzheimer’s, this new evidence brings hope that everyday intellectual engagement could make a real difference to people as they grow older.

What the study found

In a study published in the journal Neurology, researchers examined how lifetime cognitive activities relate to the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

The research, titled 'Associations of Lifetime Cognitive Enrichment With Incident Alzheimer Disease Dementia, Cognitive Aging, and Cognitive Resilience', tracked around 2,000 dementia-free adults with an average age of 80 over about eight years. The participants were asked about their habits at age 12, at age 40, and at their current age. The questions covered activities like reading books, visiting libraries and museums, learning foreign languages, and using dictionaries.

Key findings from the study include:

People who engaged in high levels of reading, writing and learning throughout their lives had a 38 per cent lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, compared with those who had lower engagement

The most mentally active individuals developed Alzheimer’s about five years later, on average, than those with the lowest engagement

They also delayed the onset of mild cognitive impairment by about seven years, lowering risk by 36 per cent

“These are meaningful differences,” explained Andrea Zammit, lead author of the study, neuropsychologist at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center and assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Rush University in Chicago.

“A delay of five to seven years can translate into several additional years of independent living, something that many older adults value deeply. Even modest shifts in the timing of impairment onset can have a substantial impact at both the individual and population level,” she said.

Researchers also examined brain tissue from participants who died during the study and found that those with higher childhood enrichment scores showed some protection against the protein build-up linked to Alzheimer’s.

ALSO READ | What a 'good death' means and why end-of-life planning changes everything “The main takeaway from the results of this study is that cognitive health in old age is shaped by a lifetime of exposure to cognitively enriching experiences,” added Zammit.

Why this matters

Alzheimer’s disease affects millions worldwide. Without a known cause, prevention is key. This research supports the idea that mental stimulation matters throughout life, not just in old age. By looking at education, hobbies and language skills across decades, scientists can better understand how lifestyle influences brain resilience. Experts describe this as building cognitive reserve, a mental buffer that helps the brain function better despite age-related changes.

“Finding modifiable lifestyle factors that may lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease dementia and slow cognitive decline is important because these behaviors can become habits or parts of everyday life, offering people practical ways to maintain their cognitive health as they age,” said Zammit.

Why more research is needed

While the findings are promising, experts stress that the study shows a link rather than clear proof. Dr Dung Trinh, chief medical officer at Healthy Brain Clinic in Irvine, California, who was not involved in the research, said that although the results are encouraging, they do not confirm that reading or learning new skills will stop the disease from developing.

However, he noted that the strong association and the possibility of delaying symptoms by several years make the findings important and worth taking seriously. Since Alzheimer’s risk is shaped by many factors, including genetics, overall health and environment, and because there is no single treatment that works for everyone, lifestyle choices are one area where people can take practical steps early on, often long before any symptoms appear.

Looking ahead, Dr Trinh said future research should focus on three key priorities:

Studies that test causality more directly, through well-designed interventions that increase access to enriching activities and then track cognitive outcomes over time

Research to identify which aspects of mental enrichment matter most and at what stage of life, whether early life, midlife or later years, so that time and resources can be invested wisely

Inclusion of diverse populations, so findings can be applied across different communities and socioeconomic backgrounds, particularly if access to education and learning resources forms part of the protective effect

What you can do

Although the study highlights lifelong habits, it suggests it is never too late to start:

Read regularly - books, magazines or articles

Write daily - journals, letters or creative pieces

Learn or revise a language

Visit libraries, museums or take part in cultural activities

Play mentally stimulating games and puzzles