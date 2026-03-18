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Bright days, tired eyes: How summer sun and screens strain your vision

Most of us remember sunscreen but forget protection for our eyes, as bright sunlight and prolonged screen use put added pressure on eye health, making simple preventive habits essential

summer eye strain, eye protection

Choosing sunglasses with proper UV protection is essential to shield the eyes from harmful rays and reduce glare during summer. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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Longer days often lead to more screen time and more time outdoors. While this may seem harmless, the mix of sunlight, heat, and digital exposure can take a significant toll on your eyes. Many people notice dryness, headaches or blurred vision by the end of the day but often brush these off as routine fatigue. Experts warn that these symptoms signal that your eyes are working far harder than they should.

Double burden on our vision

The primary reason our eyes feel so exhausted during the summer is that they navigate two aggressive light sources at once. According to Dr Rahul Jain, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Jain's Eye Clinic, Bengaluru, this creates a significant physical toll on our vision. 
 
“During summer, the eyes are often exposed to a double burden - stronger ultraviolet rays (UV) outdoors and longer hours of screen use indoors,” he explains. This combination does not just cause temporary discomfort but can lead to a range of common issues, including:
  • Persistent dryness and a gritty, burning sensation
  • Noticeable redness and excessive watering
  • General eye fatigue accompanied by tension headaches
  • Fluctuating blurred vision that often worsens as the day progresses
While digital strain is largely a matter of comfort, UV exposure carries a higher risk. Dr Jain warns that "increased UV exposure can also lead to surface damage such as photokeratitis, which is essentially a sunburn of the eye," and notes that over the long term, this may contribute to serious conditions like cataracts or growths such as pinguecula (yellowish eye bump) and pterygium (fleshy growth on eye surface).  READ | Yoga for eye health: Natural ways to ease screen strain and boost focus

Why summer makes screens more damaging

Intense heat, dust, and pollution increase tear evaporation, and we exacerbate this by staring at our phones for hours on end while sitting in air-conditioned rooms. When we focus on a digital screen, our blink rate drops significantly, meaning the eye isn't being adequately coated with moisture. 

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Dr Jain points out, "Prolonged screen exposure, especially late at night can worsen visual fatigue and also disturb sleep patterns, which indirectly affects eye comfort and overall health." 
Poor sleep and dryness reduce the natural moisture in your eyes, which can make them feel sticky, irritated and tired. This also affects the tear film, the thin layer that keeps the eye surface smooth and clear, so vision may temporarily become blurry. When you blink, this layer spreads evenly over the eye again, which is why the blurring often improves after a few blinks 

When to consult a specialist

While most summer eye strain can be managed with rest and hydration, several "red flag" symptoms require immediate professional attention. You should seek an eye examination if you experience:
  • A sudden or unexplained drop in your quality of vision
  • Severe eye pain or a marked sensitivity to light
  • The appearance of new flashes, floaters, or shadows in your field of vision
  • Persistent redness or swelling that does not improve with rest
Ultimately, "a combination of proper UV protection, regular screen breaks, conscious blinking, hydration and timely eye check-ups can go a long way in preserving both comfort and long-term eye health," notes Dr Jain. By making eye care a priority this season, you can enjoy the summer without sacrificing your sight.

Choosing the right shield

When it comes to physical protection, not all accessories are created equal, and wearing the wrong sunglasses can actually be counterproductive. 
Dr Jain advises, "People should choose lenses with 99 to 100 per cent UV protection or UV400 labelling," because a dark lens without a proper filter is dangerous. A dark tint causes the pupil to dilate, and if the lens doesn't block UV rays, it actually allows more harmful radiation to enter the eye than if you wore no glasses at all. 
While blue-light glasses and screen filters are popular, they are primarily for subjective visual ease and should not replace healthy habits. "Eye protection is not just a matter of comfort, but long-term prevention," says Dr Jain, emphasising that high-quality wraparound frames are the gold standard for reducing side exposure to the harsh Indian sun.

Simple habits for seasonal protection

  • Adhere to the 20-20-20 rule by looking 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes to relax the eye muscles
  • Practice conscious blinking while using digital devices, as many screen users blink less without even realising it
  • Position your screens slightly below eye level and at a comfortable distance to reduce the strain of focusing
  • Prioritise hydration in hot weather and ensure that fans or air-conditioners are not blowing directly toward your face
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

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