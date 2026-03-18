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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI cashback card cuts monthly cap to Rs 4,000 from April 1: What changes

SBI cashback card cuts monthly cap to Rs 4,000 from April 1: What changes

SBI Card is tightening its reward ecosystem by slashing monthly cashback caps and expanding excluded categories

SBI Card

SBI Card

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

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SBI Card will from April 1 reduce the maximum cashback per billing cycle from Rs 5,000 to Rs 4,000. No further cashback will accrue once this limit is reached for the remainder of the statement period.
 
While the headline cashback rates remain unchanged, the revised structure imposes tighter limits:
 
Online spends: 5 per cent cashback, capped at Rs 2,000
 
Offline spends (point of sale machines): 1 per cent cashback, capped at Rs 2,000
 
Total monthly cashback: Capped at Rs 4,000

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This means even if a user reaches the cap in both categories, the overall ceiling cannot be breached.
 
 

More transactions excluded from cashback

 
SBI Card is also expanding the list of excluded categories. From April, cashback will not apply to:
 
  • Digital gaming platforms
  • Toll payments
  • Government-related transactions
  • These exclusions come in addition to existing categories such as utility bills, insurance, fuel, rent, education, wallets and jewellery, among others.
 

Redemption rules tightened

 
Another key change affects how reward points can be used. Statement credit redemption will now be allowed only in fixed slabs:
 
4,000 points and multiples thereafter (8,000, 12,000, etc.)
 
Monthly redemption capped at 60,000 points
 
This reduces flexibility for users who previously redeemed smaller amounts.
 

What it means for users

 
The changes collectively lower the effective value of the card, particularly for high spenders. Users may need to:
 
Reassess monthly spending patterns to optimise cashback within limits
 
Avoid categories where rewards are no longer applicable
 
Track reward accumulation more closely due to slab-based redemption
 
For those relying heavily on cashback cards for routine expenses, the revision underscores a broader trend: Benefits are becoming more conditional, and maximising returns now requires tighter planning.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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