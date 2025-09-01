Monday, September 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rabies cases rise across US as CDC flags hotspots, urges public caution

Rabies cases rise across US as CDC flags hotspots, urges public caution

Six deaths, rabid wildlife clusters, and falling pet vaccination rates raise alarms across US states, prompting CDC to warn of a growing rabies threat

rabies virus

With rabies cases climbing, the CDC and local officials stress vigilance. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Human deaths spark alarm as rabies spreads in US

 
Rabies is resurging in the United States, with six deaths reported in the past year and a rising number of outbreaks among wildlife. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), declining pet vaccination rates and increased human-animal contact are amplifying the risk to communities.
 
“We are currently tracking 15 different likely outbreaks,” said Dr Ryan Wallace, head of the rabies team at the CDC. Confirmed clusters have emerged in Nassau County, New York, Cape Cod in Massachusetts, and several other states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, and Vermont.
 
 

Why human cases, though rare, are worrying health officials

 
While only 17 human rabies cases have been reported nationwide over the past decade, six occurred in the last 12 months—a sudden spike prompting concern. In Nassau County, officials declared an “imminent public health threat” after detecting 25 rabid animals, mostly raccoons and feral cats. Neighbouring Suffolk County also reported its first rabies case since 2009.
 
Each year, the US reports around 4,000 animal rabies cases, with over 90 per cent found in wildlife like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Approximately 6 million Americans report animal bites annually, of which 100,000 receive post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)—a preventive treatment that is nearly always effective when given on time.
 

North Carolina sees 100 per cent spike in rabies cases

 
In Franklin County, North Carolina, rabies cases in wildlife have doubled year-on-year. “We’re not even through the current rabies season. That’s a big deal,” said Scott LaVigne, the county’s health director. He attributes the increase to rapid urban development, noting that Franklin County’s population has grown by 35 per cent since 2010.

New housing tracts and shrinking wilderness are bringing humans and wildlife into closer contact, increasing the risk of transmission.
 

Pet vaccine hesitancy raises new concerns

 
Veterinarians are increasingly worried about vaccine scepticism among pet owners, which could allow the virus to spread from wildlife to domestic animals—and from pets to people.
 
A 2023 study in the journal Vaccine found that nearly 40 per cent of Americans believed canine vaccines were unsafe, and 37 per cent feared these shots could cause cognitive problems like autism.
 
“It’s an issue we’re worried about,” said Dr Gabriella Motta, co-author of the study. “If vaccination rates continue to fall, we may begin seeing rabies not just in wildlife, but in household pets too. We’re sounding the alarm.”
 

How to prevent rabies: CDC and doctors urge basic steps

 
Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the central nervous system. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, making early prevention critical.
 
Symptoms typically begin with fever and headache, followed by neurological issues. But PEP remains highly effective if administered soon after exposure.
 
Doctors and public health officials recommend:
 
  • Vaccinating pets regularly
  • Avoiding contact with wild or stray animals
  • Washing wounds thoroughly and seeking medical attention after any bite or scratch
  • Reporting unusual animal behaviour to local health departments
 
As rabies cases climb, the CDC and state officials urge Americans to remain vigilant. The best defence, they say, is protecting pets, avoiding wildlife contact, and acting quickly after exposure to suspected rabid animals.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

