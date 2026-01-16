Weight regain after weight loss drugs is common; here's how to prevent it

Weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have helped many people kick-start their journey, but the real challenge often begins once these medications are stopped. Appetite returns, routines slip, and the scales can quietly creep back up. So how do you hold on to your progress after coming off popular weight-loss drugs that promised quick results?

According to Dr Ankur Gahlot, Additional Director - Diabetes & Endocrinology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, maintaining weight post-medication is less about willpower and more about planning, muscle, and sustainable habits.

Why weight regain is common after stopping

Medications such as Ozempic work by suppressing appetite, slowing stomach emptying, and improving insulin regulation. Once they are stopped, the body often tries to revert to its earlier state. “When these weight loss drugs are stopped, appetite signals often return to pre-treatment levels, and in some cases rebound more strongly,” explains Dr Gahlot.

Muscle is a metabolically active tissue, meaning it burns calories even when the body is at rest. When muscle mass drops during weight loss, the body’s daily calorie burn also reduces, so the same amount of food can lead to weight gain more easily.

Who is most at risk of regaining weight?

Not everyone faces the same risk. Dr Gahlot points out that certain groups are more vulnerable to weight regain, including people with:

Long-standing obesity

Emotional or stress-related eating

Hormonal disorders

Poor sleep or chronic stress

Early identification allows doctors to offer realistic counselling and longer-term support instead of short-term fixes.

Why a structured transition plan matters

Coming off weight-loss drugs abruptly, without guidance, is one of the biggest mistakes people make.

“Stopping medication without a plan almost always leads to relapse,” says Dr Gahlot. A structured transition that includes diet planning, a gradual increase in physical activity, and behavioural strategies to manage hunger cues leads to far better long-term outcomes than going it alone.

Eating patterns that support long-term maintenance

Once the target weight is achieved, the focus must shift from losing weight to maintaining it. Key principles include:

Moving from calorie restriction to calorie maintenance

Prioritising protein and fibre to improve satiety

Eating regular meals to avoid extreme hunger

Minimising ultra-processed foods

“Diets rich in protein, fibre, and whole foods help induce satiety and control hunger,” Dr Gahlot notes. He also stresses that mindful eating becomes crucial once appetite returns, helping people recognise true hunger versus emotional triggers.

Why strength training is non-negotiable

Many people rely only on calorie cutting during weight loss, which can backfire later. “Muscle mass is critical for maintaining resting energy expenditure,” Dr Gahlot explains. Resistance training helps preserve or rebuild muscle lost during weight reduction, preventing metabolic slowdown. Without it, patients are far more likely to experience weight gain.

Is long-term or intermittent drug use an option?

For some patients, longer-term or intermittent use of weight-loss medication may be appropriate, particularly those with long-standing obesity, conditions such as diabetes or polycystic ovary syndrome or strong biological markers. However, Dr Gahlot is clear that drugs alone are never the solution.

“Weight maintenance is a journey, not a short-term fix,” he says, emphasising that sustainable nutrition, strength training, sleep regulation, and behavioural therapy remain the safest and most effective long-term strategies.

Weight-loss drugs can open the door, but keeping the weight off depends on what you do after. A structured plan, strong muscles, consistent eating habits, and realistic expectations make all the difference once the injections stop.