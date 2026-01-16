Five nutrients to boost energy, balance hormones and improve work focus

Long work hours, screen-heavy days and irregular meals are increasingly leaving professionals drained, unfocused and struggling to cope with stress. While burnout is often blamed on workload alone, experts say nutrition plays a quiet but powerful role in how energised, calm and productive we feel at work.

According to Dr Manisha Arora, Director – Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, certain nutrient deficiencies are now common among desk-bound adults. “Fatigue, poor concentration and mood changes are often the body’s way of signalling missing nutrients, not just stress,” she explains.

Here are five key nutrients that support energy levels, hormonal balance and workplace productivity, along with where to find them in everyday foods.

1. Iron

Iron is essential for transporting oxygen in the blood and producing energy at a cellular level. Low iron levels reduce oxygen delivery to tissues, making even routine tasks feel exhausting.

“Iron deficiency is one of the most common reasons behind persistent tiredness and low stamina, particularly in working women,” Dr Arora says. “Women of reproductive age are at higher risk of iron deficiency due to menstrual losses, which can impair stamina, mental clarity and work endurance,” adds Archana S, Chief Dietician, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Bengaluru.

Food sources:

Vegetarian: Spinach, lentils, chickpeas, tofu, jaggery

Non-vegetarian: Red meat, liver, eggs, shellfish

2. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 supports red blood cell formation and keeps the nervous system functioning smoothly. Without enough B12, the body struggles to produce energy efficiently.

“Low B12 can show up as brain fog, headaches, poor focus and early exhaustion, symptoms that are often mistaken for mental burnout,” says Dr Arora.

Food sources:

Vegetarian: Dairy products, milk, yoghurt, cheese, fortified cereals

Non-vegetarian: Eggs, fish, chicken, meat

3. Vitamin D

Often called the ‘sunshine vitamin’, vitamin D influences hormonal health, immunity and mood regulation. Long hours indoors and limited sun exposure make deficiency common among office-goers.

“Vitamin D plays a role in insulin sensitivity, cortisol balance and even reproductive hormones, areas where women are particularly vulnerable,” Dr Arora notes.

Food sources:

Vegetarian: Fortified milk, mushrooms

Non-vegetarian: Fatty fish like salmon and sardines, egg yolk

Also synthesised in the skin through direct sunlight exposure, though magnesium helps activate vitamin D in the body.

4. Magnesium

Magnesium is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, including energy metabolism and stress regulation. It helps calm the nervous system and supports quality sleep. “Magnesium helps regulate cortisol, the body’s stress hormone, and supports better sleep quality,” explains Archana.

“Deficiency can lead to irritability, muscle cramps, poor sleep and heightened stress responses,” Dr Arora informs.

Food sources:

Vegetarian: Nuts, seeds, whole grains, bananas, leafy greens

Non-vegetarian: Fish, poultry

5. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3s are crucial for brain health, reducing inflammation and supporting hormonal signalling. They improve communication between brain cells, which is vital for focus and decision-making.

“Inadequate omega-3 intake is linked to poor concentration, mood swings and mental fatigue, often mislabelled as work-related burnout,” says Dr Arora. “Omega-3s enhance focus and emotional regulation and may help ease premenstrual mood fluctuations in working women,” adds Archana.

Food sources:

Vegetarian: Flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts

Non-vegetarian: Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines

Diet first, supplements when needed

While a balanced diet can meet many nutrient needs, modern work routines often make deficiencies unavoidable. “Irregular meals, vegetarian diets, chronic stress and limited sun exposure mean many professionals fall short,” Dr Arora says. She adds that supplements may help, but only after medical assessment. “Blood tests allow safe, personalised supplementation. Supplements should complement, not replace, a nutrient-rich diet.”

For professionals feeling constantly drained, experts say the first step may be to look beyond workload, and into what’s on the plate.