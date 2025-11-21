Friday, November 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Osteoporosis in Men: How declining testosterone fuels fragile bones

Osteoporosis in Men: How declining testosterone fuels fragile bones

As testosterone declines with age, men face faster bone deterioration, higher fracture risk, and subtler early symptoms that are often missed until advanced osteoporosis sets in

osteoporosis in men, testosterone

Falling testosterone levels accelerate bone loss in men, often showing up first as persistent back discomfort. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
In the minds of many, osteoporosis is seen as a condition that primarily affects women, but experts say the truth is far more complex. Men face significant and often overlooked risks, and one major driver of bone loss is falling testosterone. Understanding how hormonal decline weakens bones can help men take action long before a fracture becomes the wake-up call.
 

Testosterone’s role in bone health

 
Bones are living tissue that constantly renew themselves. For men, testosterone is essential for more than muscle and metabolism; it directly supports bone density.
According to Dr Ashis Acharya, Orthopaedic Specialist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, testosterone plays a key role in maintaining bone strength, and falling levels can contribute to weakened bones and increased osteoporosis risk.
 
 
Dr Nikhil Jadhav, Consultant, Orthopaedics at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, explains, “Declining testosterone disrupts the balance of bone remodelling by weakening osteoblast activity and reducing the conversion of testosterone to estradiol, which normally slows bone loss.”
 
Here’s how the hormone protects bone:

Also Read

eye pollution effects

Keeping eyes safe in high pollution: Simple habits that protect vision

skincare marketing

Five skincare red flags dermatologists say shoppers routinely overlook

smoking , heart failure risk

Even two cigarettes a day raise heart failure risk by 50%, study finds

ultra-processed foods

Experts demand urgent action as ultra-processed foods reshape global diets

TB

TB-free India is a distant goal as national plan struggles to meet targetspremium

  • Testosterone converts into estradiol (a form of oestrogen hormone), activating oestrogen receptors in bones that slow deterioration.
  • It is closely linked with vitamin D, which regulates calcium absorption and bone metabolism.
  • Studies show a strong association between vitamin D levels and free testosterone, even after adjusting for age and body weight.
When testosterone declines naturally with age, bone formation slows, bone loss increases, and bones become more porous and fragile.
 

Who is most at risk, and when changes begin

 
Testosterone-linked bone loss usually begins earlier than most men expect. Dr Jadhav notes that:
  • Bone changes typically start in the mid-40s, as testosterone gradually declines.
  • The impact becomes more pronounced after 50.
Men at highest risk include:
  • Those with hypogonadism
  • Long-term steroid users
  • Men with chronic illnesses like kidney diseases, diabetes
  • Heavy smokers or alcohol users
  • Those with a family history of osteoporosis
He adds that bone loss is often early and accelerated in men with genuine hypogonadism, especially in the spine and hip.
 

Subtle signs men should not ignore

 
Osteoporosis is known as a silent condition, but early clues do exist. Dr Jadhav says, “Most men realise they have osteoporosis only after a fracture because the disease progresses quietly.” Subtle warning signs may include:
  • Gradual height loss
  • Back discomfort or stiffness
  • Reduced physical strength
  • General decline in stamina or resilience
Low testosterone itself may bring fatigue, low libido, or muscle loss — symptoms often dismissed or unrecognised.
 

Screening and treatment

 
For men with suspected low testosterone or unexplained bone loss, doctors may advise:
  • Serum testosterone test (₹ 500 to ₹ 1,500)
  • DXA scan for bone mineral density (₹ 1,800 to ₹ 8,500)
  • Vitamin D and calcium assessment (₹ 800 to ₹ 1,500)
 
When it comes to treatment, Dr Jadhav explains, “Testosterone therapy can improve bone mineral density in men with confirmed hypogonadism, especially in the spine and hip, but evidence does not yet show a clear reduction in fracture risk.” Testosterone therapy, if recommended, must be carefully monitored because of its potential effects on cardiovascular and prostate health.
 
Long-term protection requires a comprehensive plan that includes:
  • Getting enough calcium and vitamin D to support bone formation and strengthen mineral density.
  • Staying active with weight-bearing and resistance exercises, which help stimulate bone growth and maintain muscle mass.
  • Cutting down on smoking and alcohol, both of which accelerate hormonal decline and worsen bone loss.
  • Taking prescribed osteoporosis medications such as bisphosphonates or denosumab when recommended, especially for men at high fracture risk.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

More From This Section

hair spa, hair health

Why scalp care is becoming the new 'it' beauty trend for hair health

itching

Why your itch gets worse when you scratch it, and what actually helps

fact check, infertility

Infertility is not just her problem: Experts bust common myths for couples

Heatwaves

Delays in net zero will make heatwaves hotter, longer and more frequent

ADHD routines children

6 expert-backed ways parents can build better routines for kids with ADHD

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Osteoporosis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon