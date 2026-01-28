Why chronic digestive problems are becoming common among professionals

Digestive discomfort is no longer an occasional inconvenience for India’s working population. Doctors say they are seeing a steady rise in chronic gut complaints among young and middle-aged professionals, many of whom spend long hours at desks, eat on the go, and struggle to switch off from work. What once appeared sporadically is now becoming persistent, affecting daily productivity, sleep, and overall wellbeing.

Digestive disorders no longer limited to older age

According to Dr Bimal Kumar Sahu, Senior Consultant and Unit In-Charge, Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery at Artemis Hospitals, chronic digestive conditions that were earlier common in older adults are now increasingly being diagnosed in people in their 20s and 30s.

“Symptoms often begin mildly but worsen over time due to long desk hours, irregular meals, stress, and poor sleep,” he says.

Experts say that the most common chronic digestive issues seen among working professionals today include:

Acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Chronic constipation and irregular bowel habits

Functional indigestion and gastritis

Bloating, excessive gas, and abdominal discomfort

Digestive issues linked to fatty liver disease

Typical symptoms range from frequent acidity or heartburn and bloating to abdominal pain, early satiety, fatigue, and a feeling of incomplete digestion.

Work patterns disrupting the gut’s natural rhythm

Long working hours, skipped meals, and sedentary routines are emerging as major contributors to persistent gut problems. Dr Sahu explains that irregular schedules disturb the gut’s natural rhythm, while stress directly impacts the nerves controlling digestion.

“These habits keep the digestive system in a constant state of ‘fight or flight’, making it difficult for the body to digest food properly and repair itself,” he notes.

Echoing this, Dr Rahul Chirag, Senior Consultant in General Medicine at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, says lifestyle is now one of the biggest drivers of chronic digestive disorders in working adults. Prolonged sitting slows bowel movement, stress affects the gut–brain axis, and delayed meals increase acid production, collectively worsening symptoms over time.

Certain job profiles face higher risk

Doctors say some professions are more vulnerable than others. Desk-based corporate roles, IT professionals, shift workers, frequent travellers, and individuals in high-stress jobs report a higher incidence of digestive complaints.

“People working night shifts often have body clocks that are completely out of sync, making digestion more difficult,” Dr Sahu explains. However, he adds that lifestyle choices like what and when one eats, sleep quality, physical activity, and stress management play a decisive role regardless of profession.

Dr Saswata Chatterjee, Gastroenterologist at CK Birla Hospitals – CMRI, points out that professionals with frequent socialising habits involving alcohol are also at risk. “Routine endoscopic evaluations in such groups often reveal gastric ulcers, while alcohol-related pancreatitis is not uncommon,” he says.

Diet, sleep, and caffeine worsening gut health

Poor sleep, frequent eating out, ultra-processed foods, and excessive caffeine are significantly aggravating digestive issues. Lack of sleep disrupts gut healing and alters hormones that regulate hunger and digestion. Eating out frequently often means excess oil, spice, salt, and preservatives, which irritate the stomach lining.

Ultra-processed foods, low in fibre and high in additives, damage gut bacteria and slow digestion. “Too much caffeine, especially on an empty stomach, increases acid production and can worsen acidity, loose stools, and anxiety-related gut symptoms,” Dr Sahu warns.

Dr Chatterjee adds that these factors disrupt the gut microbiota, triggering long-standing digestive as well as metabolic problems.

Everyday symptoms may be early warning signs

Doctors caution against ignoring frequent bloating, acidity, or constipation. While occasional discomfort may be harmless, persistent symptoms often signal a deeper imbalance.

“If symptoms disturb sleep, appetite, or work, it usually means the digestive system is out of balance,” says Dr Chirag. Long-term acidity may indicate GERD or gastritis, while unresolved bowel irregularities can point to IBS or other disorders.

When to seek help and what can help

Medical advice should be sought if symptoms last beyond two to three weeks, recur frequently, or are accompanied by warning signs such as weight loss, blood in stools, severe pain, or persistent fatigue.

Simple lifestyle changes, however, can make a significant difference:

Eating meals on time and mindfully

Increasing daily physical activity and reducing prolonged sitting

Improving sleep hygiene and managing stress

Drinking more water and increasing fibre intake

Cutting back on junk food, caffeine, and late-night eating

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS “Consulting early helps identify causes before problems escalate,” Dr Sahu says. For many working professionals, small, consistent changes may be the key to restoring gut health and preventing chronic disease in the long run.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.