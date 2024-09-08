Health ministry reports first suspected case of mpox virus in India

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday announced the first suspected case of Mpox (monkeypox) virus in India.

While the government did not clarify in which city the case was found, sources indicate that the suspected patient had recently travelled from a country currently experiencing an Mpox outbreak.

“A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox,” a communication from the health ministry stated.

The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable. Samples from the patient are currently being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox.

“The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country,” the ministry added.

Highlighting that there was no cause for concern, the ministry added that the country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.

India’s health apparatus has been on alert ever since the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) after a surge in cases in African countries last month.

Cases were also found in countries such as Sweden and Pakistan, swinging state and central health authorities in India into action.

Mpox, or monkeypox, is a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions (mouth, genitals). Infection can also occur via the use of contaminated objects such as clothing or linens or in a community setting.