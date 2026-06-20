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Yoga may improve cognition, mood in early Alzheimer's patients: Aiims study

A 12-week yoga programme was associated with improved cognitive performance, reduced depressive symptoms and favourable changes in gut microbiota among patients with mild Alzheimer's disease

Yoga, Yog

The study involved patients with clinically diagnosed mild Alzheimer's disease and cognitively healthy individuals (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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Yoga may help improve cognition, reduce depressive symptoms and partially restore healthy gut bacteria in people with Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study by researchers at the Aiims, Delhi.

The collaborative study by Departments of Anatomy and Neurology, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease in June, found that a 12-week structured yoga programme was associated with significant improvements in cognitive performance and mood, alongside favourable changes in the gut microbiome of patients with mild Alzheimer's disease.

The study provides preliminary evidence that lifestyle interventions such as yoga may help create a healthier microbial environment in the gut, Dr Rima Dada, Professor in the Department of Anatomy at Aiims and also the corresponding author of the study, said.

 

"The enrichment of beneficial bacteria and reduction of pro-inflammatory microbes after yoga point towards biological mechanisms that could contribute to improved brain health," she said.

Dr Manjari Tripathi, Head of Department, Neurology, Aiims Delhi, said, "While yoga cannot be considered a cure for Alzheimer's disease, our findings suggest that it may serve as a valuable adjunctive therapy in early Almheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. We observed improvements in cognition and mood, along with favourable changes in the gut microbiome, indicating a possible influence on the gut-brain axis."  Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, is characterised by progressive memory loss and cognitive decline. Increasing evidence suggests that alterations in gut microbes may influence brain health through what scientists call the "gut-brain axis".

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The study involved patients with clinically diagnosed mild Alzheimer's disease and cognitively healthy individuals.

The Alzheimer's patients underwent supervised 60-minute yoga sessions every day for 12 weeks, while researchers assessed their cognitive performance, depressive symptoms and gut microbial composition before and after the intervention.

According to the findings, Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scores, a widely used measure of cognitive function, improved significantly after the yoga programme.

At the same time, depression scores measured using the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) showed a marked decline.

Researchers also observed notable shifts in gut microbial composition following the intervention.

Beneficial bacteria known to produce short-chain fatty acids -- compounds linked to reduced inflammation and better gut and brain health -- increased after yoga.

These included faecalibacterium prausnitzii, roseburia intestinalis, bifidobacterium and akkermansia.

In contrast, levels of potentially harmful and pro-inflammatory microbes such as collinsella aerofaciens and klebsiella species declined.

The analysis further showed that the gut microbial profiles of Alzheimer's patients moved closer to those of healthy participants after the yoga programme, suggesting a partial restoration of microbial balance.

The findings support the possibility that yoga exerts beneficial effects on the gut-brain axis by reducing stress, improving autonomic nervous system regulation and creating a more favourable environment for beneficial microbes, the authors said.

"These microbial and functional improvements were accompanied by enhanced cognitive performance and reduced depressive symptoms, suggesting beneficial modulation of the gut-brain axis in Alzheimer's disease participants," the researchers noted.

However, they cautioned that the study had important limitations, including a small sample size and the absence of a control group undergoing another form of intervention.

The authors said larger randomised controlled trials with longer follow-up, dietary monitoring and integration of metabolomic and immune markers would be needed to confirm whether yoga directly causes the observed microbiome and cognitive changes.

Despite the limitations, the study adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that yoga could serve as an accessible, low-cost, non-pharmacological adjunct to support cognitive and emotional health in people living with Alzheimer's disease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : AIIMS Health with BS Alzheimer's

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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