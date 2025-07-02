Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / July 2025 holidays: Full list of holidays in schools and banks in India

July 2025 holidays: Full list of holidays in schools and banks in India

From Muharram and Rath Yatra to regional observances and weekend breaks, here's your complete guide to school, college, and bank holidays across India in July 2025

July Holidays 2025

July Holidays 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a refreshing summer vacation, students resume their studies as July starts. There is a renewed sense of excitement and expectation for the upcoming academic session with the new school year underway.
 
July 2025 offers comparatively fewer breaks for the students. However, the banks will be closed for 13 days, including weekends and regional holidays, and schools may observe holidays on important festivals like Muharram, which has religious and cultural importance.

July 2025 school holidays (India)

While July 2025 doesn’t bring an extended school break, students in some states can expect holidays on these important dates:
 
Muharram- This Muslim festival marks a public holiday that is usually observed as a school break. Depending on the moon sighting, it is provisionally set for July 6 or 7, 2025.
 
 
Rath Yatra- July 7, 2025 – Schools may be closed in states that observe this holiday.

Also Read

Bank Holidays

List of bank holidays in May 2025: Check before planning a branch visit

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Will BSE, NSE be open or closed on March 31? Check here

Indian police

Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers on same day: Delhi, Mumbai beef up security

trading

Stock Market Holiday: Is BSE, NSE open or closed on Holi 2025, March 14?

Stock market

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Jan 14 for Makar Sankranti?

 
Sundays – The sixth, thirteenth, twentieth, and twenty-seventh of July are all non-school days.
 
Kanwar Yatra- Although no formal confirmation has been made yet, schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Haridwar may close. At that point, the announcement will be made.

College Holidays in July 2025

Muharram- Depending on the moon sighting, the tentative dates for the Muharram holiday are July 6 or 7, 2025.
 
Regular breaks and days off from work- Sundays: July 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th are all off days.
 
Second and Fourth Saturdays- July 12 (the second Saturday) and July 26 (the fourth Saturday) are college holidays.

Bank Holidays in July 2025: State-wise breakdown

Including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and several regional public holidays, banks throughout India will be closed for a total of 13 days in July 2025. A comprehensive list of holidays by date and location is as follows:
 
July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja – Banks closed in Agartala 
July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday – Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar 
July 6 (Sunday): Weekly off – All India 
July 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Nationwide closure 
July 13 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide 
July 14 (Monday): Beh Deinkhlam – Observed in Shillong 
July 16 (Wednesday): Harela – Celebrated in Dehradun 
July 17 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – Observed in Shillong 
July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja – Bank holiday in Agartala 
July 20 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide 
July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Nationwide closure 
July 27 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide 
July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi – Bank holiday in Gangtok.
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says India committed to Brics

delhi, petrol, diesel, vehicle ban, old vehicle, fuel ban

'Single most stupid rule': Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles faces flak

LPG cylinder, LPG

Workers protest at IOCL's Bengal bottling plant over wage-related dispute

Parliament Security Breach

Delhi HC grants relief to 2 accused in Parliament security breach case

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Govt permits surge fares of up to 2x base rate for cab aggregators

Topics : Public holidays Holidays Holiday

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon