Australia bans neo-Nazi 'White Australia' group under tough new hate law

Australia has formally banned a neo-Nazi network under a new hate group law, widening a crackdown on extremist organisations after a series of antisemitic attacks and rising social tensions in the country.

The move is significant for Indian students, skilled workers and migrants in Australia because it reflects a tougher national security and public order approach amid growing scrutiny of hate speech, extremist mobilisation and anti-immigration activism.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Australia has identified the neo-Nazi organisation formerly known as the National Socialist Network as the second group to be outlawed under the country’s new legislation criminalising hate groups and support for them.

Australia expands crackdown on extremist groups

The ban, which took effect on Friday, makes it illegal to support, fund, recruit for, train with, join or direct the group. Violations can attract prison terms of up to 15 years.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the organisation had attempted to evade the law by changing its name, but authorities determined that its activities and ideology remained unchanged.

The group has also been referred to as “White Australia”, according to AP.

The legislation was passed earlier this year after a deadly antisemitic attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in December, where 15 people were killed, AP reported.

The law enables authorities to outlaw extremist organisations even if they do not meet Australia’s legal definition of a terrorist organisation.

Under the framework, Australia’s national security agency ASIO first determines whether a group meets the threshold for designation as a hate organisation. A government minister then approves the ban.

Authorities consider factors such as:

Whether the group increases the risk of violence

Advocacy or involvement in hate crimes

Organised extremist activity

Recruitment or mobilisation efforts

Burke said the law would not eliminate extremist beliefs entirely, but would prevent such groups from organising publicly or conducting rallies.

Second organisation banned under new law

The Islamist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir became the first group banned under the law in March. AP reported that both Hizb ut-Tahrir and the National Socialist Network had been publicly identified by lawmakers as major targets of the legislation.

The government’s latest action comes amid heightened concern over rising antisemitic incidents across major Australian cities including Sydney and Melbourne.

In 2024, Australia had already introduced a nationwide prohibition on Nazi salutes and the public display of swastikas and other Nazi symbols after a spate of attacks targeting synagogues, Jewish schools and businesses, according to AP.

Former neo-Nazi leader facing trial

AP reported that former National Socialist Network leader Thomas Sewell is currently awaiting trial over allegations linked to an attack on an Indigenous protest camp in Melbourne last year.

The incident allegedly occurred during an anti-immigration rally, where black-clad men stormed the camp and injured three people.

Sewell has pleaded not guilty to five charges.

An independent inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand had earlier found that Sewell attempted to recruit the gunman, Brenton Tarrant, into another nationalist organisation two years before the massacre, AP reported.

The Christchurch terror attack killed 51 Muslims and remains one of the deadliest white supremacist attacks in recent history.

Why this matters for Indian migrants and students

Australia remains one of the most preferred destinations for Indian students, technology professionals and permanent residency applicants. The latest developments underline how immigration, social cohesion and national security debates are becoming increasingly interconnected in Western countries.

While the Australian government has stressed that the measures specifically target organised hate groups and extremist mobilisation, the developments also reflect broader tensions around migration, identity politics and social polarisation.

For Indian migrants and students already living in Australia, the government’s tougher stance may be viewed as an attempt to improve public safety and curb organised hate activity.

At the same time, the episode highlights how anti-immigration rhetoric and extremist politics continue to influence public discourse in several developed economies.