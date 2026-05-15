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Home / Immigration / Nursing, AI and Europe: The new study-abroad formula For Indian students

Nursing, AI and Europe: The new study-abroad formula For Indian students

Italy, France and New Zealand gain stronger traction as Indian students choose study-abroad destinations based on jobs, course value and long-term career outcomes

Study abroad, students

58% Of Indian Students Are Worried About GRE And GMAT Clarity, Says Leap Data

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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For years, Indian students choosing to study abroad often prioritised brand-name universities, popular destinations and aspirational migration pathways. But new data suggests the conversation is changing rapidly. Students are now asking tougher questions: Will this degree actually lead to a job? Can I afford the cost of living? Is the return on investment worth the loan?
 
According to new data from Leap, an AI-powered study-abroad ecosystem, helping more than 3 million students, Indian students are increasingly choosing international courses and destinations based on employability, affordability and long-term career outcomes rather than just university rankings or country reputation.
 
The shift is becoming especially visible in career-linked programmes. Applications for healthcare-related courses rose 37.6%, while Master of Nursing Science programmes recorded a massive 533% surge. Physiotherapy applications jumped 336.3%, reflecting growing student preference for fields with clearer global job demand and migration pathways.
   
Artificial intelligence is also emerging as a major pull factor. A Master of AI programme in New Zealand reportedly triggered a 33,800% year-on-year rise in applications, highlighting how students are increasingly chasing courses aligned with global tech hiring trends.
 
The data suggests Indian students are becoming significantly more cost-conscious as well. Scholarships featured in 40% of analysed student conversations, while concerns around post-study job placements appeared in 21%. Questions about part-time work opportunities accounted for 15% of conversations, while cost of living concerns appeared in 12%.

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Europe is also becoming more attractive for students looking beyond traditional choices. Italy recorded 668.8% year-to-date growth, led by demand for STEM and healthcare courses. France saw 541.8% year-to-date growth, driven by specialised finance and marketing programmes. Demand from South Indian tech hubs also rose sharply for France, with Bangalore up 212%, Hyderabad up 1,100%, and Chennai up 750%, showing that working professionals are exploring Europe to move from core technology roles into product, management and business careers.
 
At the same time, students are entering the study-abroad process with more doubts. GRE and GMAT-related questions appeared in 58% of conversations, making entrance-exam clarity one of the biggest concern areas. Backlogs appeared in 27%, while low CGPA concerns appeared in 7%, showing that many students are unsure whether they are even eligible before they apply.
 
Ranking pressure is another visible concern. University ranking-related anxiety appeared in 7.8% of conversations, suggesting that students continue to attach high importance to global rankings, even when they may not fully understand how rankings connect with jobs, course quality or location-specific opportunities.
 
Key points to note: 
 
Countries such as Italy, France and New Zealand are seeing rapidly rising interest from Indian students as they position themselves as more affordable or career-oriented alternatives to traditional destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
 
Italy recorded 668.8% year-to-date growth in student interest, driven largely by STEM and healthcare programmes.
 
France saw 541.8% growth led by specialised finance and marketing courses.
 
The strongest growth for France came from Indian tech cities. Student demand from Bengaluru rose 212%, Hyderabad surged 1,100% and Chennai climbed 750%.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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