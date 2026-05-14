US eases visa bond rule for FIFA World Cup fans from select countries

The Trump administration has suspended a controversial visa bond requirement for certain foreign football fans travelling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering temporary relief amid wider concerns over tighter US immigration rules, according to the Associated Press(AP).

The move is significant because the administration has simultaneously been expanding visa scrutiny, travel restrictions and immigration enforcement measures ahead of one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Under the revised policy, foreign nationals from select countries who have confirmed FIFA World Cup tickets and are enrolled in FIFA’s visa facilitation system will no longer have to pay visa bonds of up to USD 15,000 to enter the US, AP reported.

What was the visa bond rule?

The visa bond programme was introduced last year as part of the Trump administration’s broader immigration crackdown. The US government said the rule targeted countries with high rates of visa overstays or security concerns.

Under the system, certain travellers applying for temporary US visas had to deposit refundable bonds worth:

$5,000

$10,000

$15,000

The amount depended on the applicant’s risk category. The bond would be returned if the traveller complied with visa conditions or if the visa application was rejected.

According to AP, travellers from 50 countries were covered under the policy.

Among those countries, five have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup:

Algeria

Cabo Verde

Côte d’Ivoire

Senegal

Tunisia

Fans from these countries with confirmed World Cup tickets will now be exempt from the bond requirement.

Why has the US relaxed the rule now?

The exemption appears linked to mounting pressure around the US hosting responsibilities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly organised by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament begins on June 11, 2026, and is expected to attract millions of international visitors.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said the US wanted to organise “the biggest and best FIFA World Cup in history”, AP reported.

According to the report, the waiver applies to fans who:

Have purchased official World Cup tickets, and

Opted into the FIFA Pass system by April 15

The FIFA Pass system allows expedited visa appointment processing.

AP also reported that FIFA had pushed for the exemption for months, with discussions involving the State Department, Department of Homeland Security and White House officials.

Immigration concerns still persist

Despite the waiver, broader concerns around US immigration policies remain.

The Trump administration has adopted a much stricter stance on foreign travellers in recent months, including:

Expanded travel restrictions on certain countries

Enhanced social media screening for visa applicants

Increased immigration enforcement at airports

According to AP, Iran and Haiti remain subject to US travel bans, although World Cup players and officials from those countries are exempt.

Meanwhile, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal, both World Cup-qualified nations, still face partial restrictions under expanded travel measures.

Human rights groups and immigration advocates have criticised the contrast between the welcoming image usually associated with global sporting events and the administration’s tougher immigration posture.

AP reported that Amnesty International and several US civil rights groups recently issued a “World Cup travel advisory” warning international visitors about the immigration climate in the United States.

Impact on tourism and hospitality

The issue is also becoming an economic concern.

According to AP, the American Hotel & Lodging Association recently warned that visa-related hurdles and geopolitical tensions are suppressing international travel demand ahead of the tournament.

The association reportedly said concerns include:

Long visa wait times

Higher travel-related costs

Uncertainty around visa processing

These issues have contributed to weaker-than-expected hotel bookings for the World Cup, the report said.

According to AP, only around 250 World Cup fans were believed to be directly affected by the bond rule as of early April, although officials said the figure was changing rapidly as ticket sales increased and travel plans evolved.