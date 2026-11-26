Taking up a new job without transferring your old Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance, withdrawing savings prematurely or having incorrect employment records can complicate retirement planning, affect pension eligibility and potentially lead to tax complications.

While the Universal Account Number (UAN) is designed to remain the same throughout an employee's career, every employer may create a separate provident fund Member ID under it. Having a single UAN, therefore, does not automatically mean that savings from previous jobs have been consolidated.

According to an explainer by Zerodha Varsity, employees should review their EPF accounts and complete necessary formalities when moving to a new organisation. Here are five mistakes to avoid.

1. Not transferring old PF balances

Employees changing jobs should transfer their accumulated PF balance from their previous employer to the account linked to their current employment.

Keeping multiple PF accounts unmerged can make it difficult to track retirement savings and may affect the amount available for eligible partial withdrawals. Consolidating accounts also helps preserve continuity of service under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

Employees generally need at least 10 years of eligible service to qualify for a monthly pension under EPS. Keeping employment records linked and updated is important to track this eligibility.

2. Withdrawing PF money between jobs

Withdrawing PF savings after leaving a job may appear convenient, particularly when an employee is waiting to join another organisation. However, doing so can reduce the retirement corpus and deprive it of the benefit of compounding over time.

Withdrawals before completing five years of continuous eligible service may also attract tax, subject to applicable exemptions and conditions. Transferring PF balances instead of withdrawing them can help preserve continuity for the five-year tax-related threshold.

3. Having multiple UANs

Employees should share their existing UAN with the new employer rather than allowing a fresh UAN to be generated unnecessarily.

Multiple UANs can complicate account consolidation, claim settlements and the tracking of employment history. Employees who already have duplicate UANs should follow the prescribed EPFO process to get the records corrected.

4. Ignoring errors in PF records

Discrepancies in names, dates of joining or exit, Aadhaar details and other personal information can delay transfers or claims.

Employees should periodically check their details on the EPFO member portal and correct discrepancies. While EPFO has simplified transfers by removing employer approval in most cases, certain corrections may still require employer verification or a joint declaration.

5. Not checking whether the transfer is complete

Submitting a PF transfer request is not the same as ensuring that the money has been transferred successfully.

Employees should track their transfer claims and check their latest PF passbook to confirm that the previous balance has been credited. According to Zerodha Varsity, EPFO's prescribed timeline for settling complete transfer claims is 20 days.

If the transfer is delayed, employees can raise a grievance through EPFO’s redressal portal.

Regularly checking PF accounts after a job change can help employees avoid administrative hassles, protect retirement savings and preserve benefits linked to their employment history.