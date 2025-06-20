Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Break US law, lose student visa: USCIS warns after ₹1 cr fraud by 2 Indians

Break US law, lose student visa: USCIS warns after ₹1 cr fraud by 2 Indians

The US embassy has warned that visas can be revoked if laws are broken, following the sentencing of two Indian students jailed for scamming elderly Americans

US officials have reiterated that such scams often involve threats, fake documents, and demands for money under false pretences. (Photo: Reuters)

Surbhi Gloria Singh
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US embassy in India on Thursday warned that holding a visa is “a privilege, not a right” and that US authorities may revoke visas of individuals who break the law, even after the visa has been issued.
 
The advisory, shared on the embassy’s official X handle, follows the sentencing of two Indian students convicted in separate fraud cases targeting elderly Americans.
 
“Using illegal drugs or breaking any US laws while on a student/visitor visa can make you ineligible for future US visas. A US visa is a privilege, not a right. US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued – and we may revoke your visa if you break the law,” the embassy posted.
 
 
Indian student scam elderly Americans
 
Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, who arrived in the US on a student visa, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison earlier this week after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Patel played a key role in an online scam that impersonated US government officials and used phishing techniques to target elderly Americans. Victims were threatened with legal action and coerced into handing over large sums of money and gold.
 
“The conspiracy used various online phishing methods and impersonated US government officials, while Patel fraudulently received the cash and gold from victims, conveying a portion to co-conspirators and keeping a percentage for his own benefit,” the DOJ said.
 
Investigators said the operation defrauded at least 25 elderly individuals, with an intended loss totalling \$2.69 million. Patel was arrested in Granite Shoals, Texas, on August 24, 2024, while attempting to collect what he believed was \$130,000. He has remained in federal custody since August 29.
 
“This defendant took advantage of his visa status in our country and participated in an international fraud scheme,” said US Attorney Justin Simmons. “Patel defrauded vulnerable American citizens out of millions of dollars by impersonating government officials and preying on his victims' fears of adverse government action.”
 
His co-defendant, Dhruv Rajeshbhai Mangukiya, also an Indian national, pleaded guilty on June 16, 2025, and is awaiting sentencing.
 
Separate case led to 8-year sentence
 
In a related but distinct case, another Indian student, Moinuddin Mohammed, was sentenced earlier this year to eight years in prison for a similar scam that targeted elderly US residents. Mohammed’s case also involved impersonation tactics and the laundering of stolen funds through international networks. Authorities estimate the total fraud in his case approached \$6 million.
 
All three individuals were in the US on student visas at the time of the offences. However, the Department of Justice has not disclosed the universities or institutions where they were enrolled.
 
Ongoing fraud alerts
 
The US Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continue to caution the public—particularly older adults—against responding to unsolicited messages or calls from individuals claiming to represent government bodies or law enforcement agencies.
 
US officials have reiterated that such scams often involve threats, fake documents, and demands for money under false pretences.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

