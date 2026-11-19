The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has limited powers to act against Booth Level Agents (BLAs) accused of filing fraudulent Form 7 applications to seek the deletion of voters from electoral rolls, LiveLaw reported.

The poll panel can blacklist agents found guilty of submitting false applications, but has no further control over them, the court observed.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while hearing a petition by Congress leader Ali Mehdi alleging the misuse of Form 7 applications to delete genuine voters in Delhi's Mustafabad constituency during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"If a booth-level agent makes a fraudulent application, the Election Commission can blacklist him. Beyond that, they have no control," Justice Bagchi said.

The court directed the ECI and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to verify the allegations and take necessary remedial measures in accordance with the law. It disposed of the petition without expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations.

What is the Form 7 controversy?

Form 7 is used to raise an objection to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or seek the deletion of an existing entry on grounds such as the death of an elector or a change of residence.

ALSO READ: ECI can blacklist BLAs filing fake Form 7s, but has limited powers: SC Mehdi's petition cited media reports alleging that several BLAs in whose names the deletion applications were filed had denied signing or authorising them. It also referred to 28 electors against whom deletion applications had been submitted, who were reportedly found living at their registered addresses.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel told the Bench that 37 Form 7 applications had been filed by one BLA, of which 36 had turned out to be false. The counsel argued that the applications had not been submitted by genuine objectors and were aimed at deleting eligible voters from the electoral rolls. These claims were not independently examined by the court.

The petitioner told the court that complaints had already been submitted to the ECI, the Delhi CEO and the police, but no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered.

Supreme Court on ECI's powers over BLAs

During the proceedings, the Bench discussed the extent of the ECI's authority over BLAs, who are appointed by political parties.

The court observed that the Commission could take disciplinary measures such as blacklisting an agent found to have filed a fraudulent application, but its control over political party-appointed agents was limited.

The petitioner also referred to the Supreme Court's earlier directions in connection with allegations of bulk filing of false Form 7 applications during the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh.

On the petitioner's complaint that the police had not registered an FIR, Justice Bagchi suggested that he approach the jurisdictional Magistrate.

The Bench also indicated that the complaint should identify the specific BLAs concerned so that the authorities could examine the matter and take appropriate remedial or disciplinary action, if necessary.

What did the court direct?

While disposing of the petition, the Supreme Court asked the concerned authorities to verify the information submitted by Mehdi and take necessary remedial measures strictly in accordance with the law.

The Bench said it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations, leaving the verification and any further action to the authorities.