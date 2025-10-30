Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canada Express Entry: 1,000 immigrants get permanent residency invitations

Canada Express Entry: 1,000 immigrants get permanent residency invitations

Canada invites 1,000 skilled workers already employed in the country to apply for permanent residency, with a minimum CRS score of 533 in its latest CEC-focused Express Entry draw

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Canada on Tuesday issued 1,000 invitations to apply for permanent residency in its latest Express Entry draw targeting skilled workers who already live and work in the country.
 
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) focused once again on the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), a route popular among temporary workers and international graduates with Canadian work experience.
 
The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score came down by one point from the previous CEC draw on October 1, 2025. Candidates with a minimum score of 533 received invitations.
 

Canadian Experience Class draw details

Programme: Canadian Experience Class
Invitations issued: 1,000

Minimum CRS score: 533
 
Rank required: 1,000 or above
 
IRCC has now invited exactly 1,000 applicants in four consecutive CEC draws held since August 2025. During the same period, the cutoff score has stayed within a narrow band of 533 to 534.
 

What happens next for invited applicants

Candidates who received an invitation on October 28, 2025 have 60 days to submit their permanent residence application to IRCC. Those approved will transition into Canada’s next group of permanent residents through one of the country’s most direct pathways. 
 

Who qualifies for the Canadian Experience Class

• At least one year of full-time skilled work experience in Canada within the last three years
• Minimum language test results at the required level
• Plans to live outside the province of Quebec
 
The route is suited to temporary foreign workers and international graduates who have already built their careers in Canada.
 
If you did not receive an invitation this time
• Retake language tests for a higher score
• Gain more skilled work experience
• Complete further education
• Seek a provincial nomination, which can add 600 CRS points

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

