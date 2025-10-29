Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / US refuses tourist visa to man with high-paying job, property, family ties

US refuses tourist visa to man with high-paying job, property, family ties

A US-based safety manager says his US tourist visa was denied despite strong family and financial ties, sparking debate online about unpredictable B2 refusals

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

A safety manager who works for a US trucking company while living abroad was left shocked after his B2 visitor visa was refused. He later shared the experience on Reddit.
 
He explained that his bosses had invited him on a holiday in the United States. “Long story short, I work for a US trucking company from abroad as their safety manager. Due to recent performance and the fact that my bosses and I were very close outside of work, they invited me on vacation over there, in a different state and city from where the company is based,” he wrote on community platform Reddit.
 
 
During the visa interview, he outlined his plans and his role at the company. According to him, the consular officer asked only a few questions before ending the interview with: “I’m sorry but you don’t qualify for a visa at this time.”
 
A B-2 visa is a non-immigrant visa for foreign nationals travelling to the US for tourism, pleasure, or medical treatment. 

Strong ties did not help
 
The applicant said he was surprised that none of the usual approval factors came up. He mentioned that he was paying for the trip himself. He also owns multiple properties and cars, has a well-paid job, is married, has a two-year-old daughter, and previously served in the military. He said he brought supporting paperwork for everything, though the officer did not request any documents.
 
The post has prompted discussion on Reddit about how unpredictable US tourist visa outcomes can be, especially when interviews are brief.
 
What the rules say
 
The US Department of State explains that a visa can be refused if the consular officer doubts an applicant’s intention to return home. Tourist visas are commonly refused under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, which requires applicants to prove they do not plan to remain in the country. 
 
In its guidance, the department notes that a visa “is not a guarantee of entry” and can be denied if questions remain about travel intent or credibility.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

